This Week’s Comings & Goings

Aimbridge Hospitality introduced Patrick Volz as chief operating officer, global operations. In this newly created position, Volz will oversee hotel finance, as well as owner relations, brand partnerships, and transitions, while leading Aimbridge Food & Beverage. Most recently has served as president and chief operating officer of Blackstone Real Estate Hotels & Resorts.

Extended Stay America announced the addition of three new team members to its executive leadership team and executive vice president roles: Elizabeth Uber joins the company as chief operating officer, effective mid-December; Mike Moore comes to the company as chief human resources officer; and John Laplante is the company’s new chief human resources officer.

Nathaniel Brethold has joined CoralTree Hospitality as director of restaurants, bars, and events. In this new role, Brethold provides properties with oversight of food and beverage operations including restaurant concepts, new menus, and guest experiences. He has experience in independent food and beverage concepts.

Commonwealth Hotels announced that Kyle Brandon has been appointed general manager of the Tru by Hilton Louisville Airport. In addition, the company has announced that Cierra Bickel has been appointed as director of sales and marketing of the Springhill Suites Cincinnati Midtown.

Big Cypress Lodge announced the appointment of Romaine Scott as hotel manager. Scott will oversee operations for the 103-room hotel, which serves as a Bass Pro Shop retail and lifestyle experience. Scott comes to Big Cypress Lodge from The Peabody Memphis, where he served as director of training and development and director of housekeeping and lodging.

Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport named Leon Bolivar to the position of director of marketing. In this role, Bolivar is accountable for promotion and advertising efforts to drive sales and build awareness for Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, among various other projects.

The St. Regis Deer Valley announced the appointment of Executive Chef Pierson B. Shields and Assistant Director of Food and Beverage Parker Teske. Shields will oversee all culinary operations at the resort, including banquets and events. Teske is responsible for all food service sales, costs, and budget administration.

Ambassador Chicago, a JDV by Hyatt Hotel, has two new culinary hires join its executive team. Executive Chef Bryan Hill will manage all culinary operations for the hotel and restaurant, and Executive Pastry Chef Samantha Santiago Torres will run the pastry program at the property.

Toro Toro inside the InterContinental Miami recently appointed Armando Jose Febles as executive chef. In the position, Febles will lead all culinary operations and menu development, food quality, and kitchen staff. He was previously executive sous chef of Papi Steak, located in Miami.

James R. Hedges, IV has been appointed curator of the arts for The Beverly Hills Hotel and Hotel Bel-Air. In this position, he will oversee the art program across both hotels. He will also manage a series of educational art-focused events and will organize art experiences in partnership with local galleries and museums.

Innisbrook, A Salamander Resort, appointed Gigi Fernández as touring tennis professional and Bryan Fox as director of racquet sports. Fernández will strengthen and develop the tennis offerings and the resort, and Fox will direct and lead day-to-day operations of the resort’s racquet sports.