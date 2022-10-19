Extended Stay America Signs Agreement for 15 Premier Suites Hotels

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced it signed a development agreement with a partnership comprised of Concord Hospitality and Whitman Peterson to develop 15 new Extended Stay America Premier Suites hotels. The properties will be located in major markets throughout the Western United States, including Denver, Colorado; Phoenix, Arizona; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

“We are extremely excited to be announcing the addition of 15 new properties to our Extended Stay Premier Suites brand through this venture with Concord and Whitman Peterson,” said Greg Juceam, president and CEO, Extended Stay America. “These new Extended Stay America Premier Suite locations continue our strategy of growing this brand and our franchise pipeline. We look forward to working with Concord Hospitality and Whitman Peterson as they develop the hotels in these markets.”

Concord Hospitality is a hotel management and development company located in Raleigh, North Carolina, and will be handling the development, branding, and operations of the properties. Whitman Peterson is a private real estate equity company making and managing opportunistic real estate investments on behalf of institutional investors located in Westlake Village, California. It will provide equity, identify markets and assist with development.

“Extended Stay America Premier Suites has a unique business model that will allow us to reach business and corporate extended stay travelers looking for a higher level of amenities,” said Mark Laport, CEO and president, Concord Hospitality. “This agreement is the first step in increasing our presence in the higher-end extended stay segment.”

Extended Stay America Premier Suites comprises both new construction as well as renovated properties with amenities including kitchens, apartment-style layouts for working and dining, in-room WiFi, cable, on-site guest laundry, breakfast offerings, and design elements like larger TVs, storage space, and a signature bedding package.

“We are pleased to be able to grow Extended Stay America Premier Suites through this unique partnership with Concord and Extended Stay America,” said Paul Novak, executive director—lodging, Whitman Peterson. “We have chosen markets ideal for a premium extended-stay product.”

Extended Stay America currently has 28 Extended Stay America Premier Suites open and operating throughout the United States.