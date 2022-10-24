PLANO, Texas—Aimbridge Hospitality announced a cohort of 93 new associates joining the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) Foundation Fall 2022 Lodging Manager Apprenticeship Program. The cohort is an example of the investments Aimbridge is making to secure industry talent and foster an environment of growth and development across its team.

“We’re taking meaningful action to invest in our associates’ development and are extremely proud of our team’s commitment to showcasing how Aimbridge Hospitality is ‘A Place to Grow’,” said Ann Christenson, Aimbridge Hospitality chief human resources officer. “The AHLA Apprenticeship Program is an outstanding opportunity for our associates to receive hands-on training in hospitality education from their general manager mentors and prepare them for senior leadership positions. We can’t wait to see what this year’s cohort accomplishes during the year-long program and beyond.”

The goal of the AHLA Lodging Manager Apprenticeship Program is to help grow the “bench strength” of the industry for supervisory and managerial positions. Aimbridge partnered with AHLA because of the alignment of AHLA’s standards to deliver a collaborative learning experience with Aimbridge’s organizational values.

Advertisement

Over 1,200 apprentices across 48 states and Puerto Rico and at 500+ individual hotel properties have enrolled in the AHLA Lodging Manager Apprenticeship Program to date.

“There has never been a better time to work in the hotel industry than right now. Hotels are offering employees historic career opportunities, including higher wages, more benefits, and more flexibility than ever before. Aimbridge Hospitality apprentices in the AHLA Foundation’s program have the unique ability to fast-track their careers into management,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. “The Lodging Manager Apprenticeship Program allows apprentices to earn competitive wages, gain new skills, have hands-on mentoring with company leaders, and earn an industry-recognized certification-all at no cost to them. We are proud to have some of the brightest future leaders at Aimbridge Hospitality as part of the program and look forward to supporting their career journey every step of the way.”

The eighth Annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) is being celebrated from November 14-20, 2022. This nationwide celebration demonstrates the value of registered apprenticeship programs and highlights how the programs provide a talent pipeline that can help address some of the nation’s pressing workforce challenges.