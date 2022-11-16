WorldHotels Expands Into Canada With Nine Hotels

PHOENIX—WorldHotels announced the launch of the WorldHotels brand in Canada with the introduction of nine hotels across its Luxury, Elite, and Crafted Collections. The properties are all owned by Prestige Hotels & Resorts. With this expansion, travelers in Canada can experience the WorldHotels brand.

“This expansion into Canada is monumental for the WorldHotels brand and we’re thrilled to be joining with Prestige Hotels & Resorts, such a well-respected Canadian hotel company,” said Ron Pohl, president of WorldHotels. “Each of these nine properties captures the spirit of its location and brings something special and unique to our collection. We see tremendous opportunity for growth throughout Canada and these hotels set the stage perfectly for the expansion of our brand across the country.”

The nine hotels are in British Columbia, with all offering the services and amenities needed for the properties, such as bikes or e-bikes, sporting equipment, beach toys, and board games. The hotels will cater to the needs and preferences of today’s travelers:

Prestige Oceanfront Resort Sooke, Luxury Collection: The full-service resort in the Sooke community offers two onsite dining experiences and a seasonal cafe along with a local and international wine list; room service; an athletic club; a wellness spa; an indoor pool and hot tub; licensed fire tables; and indoor and outdoor convention, banquet, and meeting facilities with catering services.

Prestige Harbourfront Resort Salmon Arm, Luxury Collection: The resort has 120 guestrooms; two dining options; meeting and convention space; and resort amenities such as an indoor and outdoor pool, outdoor hot tub, onsite spa and salon, arcade, and athletic club.

Prestige Treasure Cove Resort Prince George, Elite Collection: The property offers amenities including several onsite restaurants, a casino, a billiards room, a swimming pool, a waterslide, and a hot tub.

Prestige Lakeside Resort Nelson, Elite Collection: The Prestige Lakeside Resort Nelson has a restaurant and lounge as well as a café, and the resort offers amenities including an indoor swimming pool; fitness center; meeting and event space; and a full menu of services at Mountain Waters Spa.

Prestige Beach House Kelowna, Crafted Collection: The Prestige Beach House Kelowna has a swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center, restaurant, and several meeting spaces.

Prestige Radium Hot Springs Resort, Crafted Collection: The Prestige Radium Hot Springs Resort offers nearby area golf courses, wildlife, and outdoor activities; an indoor pool and hot tub; a fitness room; a restaurant; a lounge; and meeting and banquet facilities.

Prestige Cranbrook Rocky Mountain Resort, Crafted Collection: The hotel has two restaurants, as well as an onsite salon, spa, indoor swimming pool, hot tub, athletic center, and meeting and event space to accommodate up to 500 people.

Prestige Kamloops Hotel, Crafted Collection: The fully renovated hotel has a swimming pool, waterslide, hot tub, fitness center, meeting space, and restaurant.

Prestige Mountain Resort Rossland, Crafted Collection: The Prestige Mountain Resort Rossland offers a hot tub, an arcade, and an onsite restaurant and lounge. The resort also offers meeting spaces and secure bike and ski storage lockers.

“It is an honor to join the WorldHotels portfolio,” comments Joe Huber, CEO, Prestige Hotels & Resorts. “WorldHotels has represented the gold standard in global hospitality for decades, making this an ideal partnership for us and our hotels. We have a long history of providing luxury travel experiences in British Columbia and we believe the power of WorldHotels will elevate our offerings to our valued guests.”