This Week’s Comings & Goings

CBRE announced that Bill Grice has been appointed to the position of president of CBRE Hotels in the United States. Grice will lead CBRE’s hotel business that combines sales, finance, valuation, advisory, and research into a single fully-integrated service offering.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the appointment of Arlie Sisson as senior vice president and global head of digital. Sisson has experience in both the hospitality and digital space including overseeing emerging digital products at Condé Nast.

Davidson Hospitality Group appointed Staci Patton as creative director. In this new role on the Design & Construction team, she will collaborate with owners, investors, and operators to creatively define all elements of the guest experience.

Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) named Jim Haggerty vice president of design and development. Prior to joining HVMG, Haggerty most recently served as senior vice president with Vivamee Hospitality, where he led the acquisition and redevelopment of multiple properties.

McNeill Investment Group, formerly McNeill Hotel Investors, named real estate investment and transaction attorney Sussan P. Harshbarger as a managing director and its new chief legal officer. Harshbarger will be responsible for the legal affairs of the McNeill Investment Group entities.

Miramonte Resort & Spa appointed Kevin Barnes as general manager. Barnes will oversee the property’s 215 guestrooms and villas, WELL Spa, and dining concepts. Barnes has previously held leadership positions in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Ilemona Salifu was named director of sales, marketing, and events at Park Hyatt Washington, D.C. Salifu has worked with Hyatt for over 15 years, and the Park Hyatt Washington is the seventh Hyatt property and the fifth brand within Hyatt’s portfolio where Salifu has worked in sales and marketing efforts.

Woodside Hotel Group announced the appointment of Qadiri Zebrowski as director of wellness at Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa. In this role, Zebrowski oversees the hotel’s Vista Blue Spa, managing wellness initiatives and programming for guests.

Sensei appointed a variety of new positions to lead the team at Sensei Porcupine Creek in Rancho Mirage, California: Julie Oliff is general manager, Tiffany Li is director of operations, Andrea Wieland is director of wellness, Cameron Petrelli is director of food and beverage, Seeun “Wezy” We is executive chef, and Takahiro Masuno is head sushi chef at Sensei by Nobu.

Pacifica Hotels announced new hires and promotions: Adrienne Snow was promoted to director of sales at Jamaica Bay Inn; Denise Waggoner was promoted to general manager of The Belmar Hotel; Keith Battaglia was appointed to director of sales for Half Moon Bay Lodge; and Gatlynn Hicks was promoted to corporate regional director of operations for Pacifica Hotels.

STV announced Jacqueline Opal has joined the firm as chief people officer. In this role, Opal will lead STV’s human resource strategy and teams to ensure effective and efficient HR services that support the firm’s business needs and growth goals.

Premier has announced Linh Tran as director of architectural design. Tran will provide planning expertise to Premier’s developments and will be involved in the design, planning, and execution of all new-build development and renovation projects.