Hugh Hotel Group Forms to Focus on Profitability and Value

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA—Phil Hugh announced the launch of Hugh Hotel Group, an organization focused on profitability and value for hoteliers through partnerships and relationships.

“The hospitality industry is filled with many players, but we remain a small industry that knows little about each other’s experience and which players are best when putting a team together to improve revenue and profitability across the board,” said Phil Hugh, Hugh Hotel Group. “I have been fortunate in my career to work with the best our industry has to offer and will bring those relationships to bear in ensuring each and every assignment has the best team our industry has to offer.”

Over the past three decades, Hugh has held positions within several major hospitality brands, including Radisson Hotels Group Americas, Red Roof, Realogy Franchise Group, Development Opportunity Corp., and Cendant Corporation (now known as Wyndham Hotels and Resorts). This experience has given Hugh an understanding of development, sales, operations, and growth in the space. His commitment to developing relationships, along with his approach to disrupting industries, creating growth and evolution will benefit his clients.

“Phil understands the hospitality industry like no one else,” said Vijay Patel, President & CEO, Dhruv Management. “His advice is always excellent, his ideas are disruptive, strategic, and easily implementable. He has the relationships and resources to get things done and I look forward to working with him in his new endeavor.”