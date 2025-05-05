NORTH BETHESDA, Maryland—Choice Hotels International, Inc. celebrated a milestone for the Ascend Collection brand with more than 400 independent resort, historic, and boutique hotels open around the globe. Established as the first soft brand in the hotel industry in 2008, Ascend continues to deliver results for owners as demand for bespoke hotel experiences continues to grow.

As part of the next chapter of the brand’s growth, Choice Hotels is streamlining the brand name as the “Ascend Collection” and debuting a new logo.

The Ascend Collection has 423 hotels open worldwide and is continuing its expansion into high-demand leisure and urban markets with more than 70 hotels in the global pipeline. In 2024, the brand experienced an increase of more than 40 percent in total room numbers globally compared to 2023. The brand last year also entered new markets, including Washington, D.C., Park City, Utah, Vancouver, Mexico City, Queensland, Australia, and recently signed its first hotel in Calama.

“Reaching more than 400 properties in the Ascend Collection is more than a milestone—it’s a clear signal of the growing opportunity for owners,” said Mark Shalala, senior vice president, development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels International. “The collection’s expansion, particularly into new and exciting destinations like Chile, positions us even better to raise brand awareness and help drive more bookings and revenue potential for owners. With the benefits of being part of Choice Hotels’ fast-accelerating upscale business, the power of our franchisee support system, and the brand’s flexible operating model, now is the perfect moment to become an Ascend owner.”



Ascend’s growth is another marker of Choice Hotels’ expansion and strengthening of its upscale portfolio. In 2024, the company expanded the number of its upscale and upper upscale room count by 44 percent to over 110,000 rooms, which make up almost 20 percent of its room portfolio. Additionally, last year, it invested in a major refresh of ChoiceHotels.com and the mobile app in December 2024, driving a 16 percent increase in lower-cost, direct bookings to upscale hotels since then.

New Logo: A Modern Look That Honors Ascend’s Roots

The new logo gives equal prominence to the words “Ascend” and “Collection,” reinforcing the brand’s status as the original soft brand in the industry. With a clean, simplified, style, the logo complements the identity of each hotel.

“As Choice continues to strategically grow its upscale business, we remain dedicated to the opportunity that inspired the creation of the Ascend Collection,” said Megan Brumagim, vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels International. “In a market saturated with cookie-cutter hotels, Ascend offers bespoke experiences that guests increasingly crave. It also gives owners the flexibility to deliver elevated, experience-driven stays without compromising their vision, ensuring every experience at an Ascend hotel is unlike any other.”

Ascend’s growing portfolio includes a range of distinctive properties offering memorable guest experiences, including:

Ice Hotel — Kiruna, Sweden: The world’s first and largest ice hotel offers guest the opportunity to stay in a suite sculpted entirely from ice and snow or enjoy the warmth and comfort of chalet-style hotel rooms with views of winter scenery.

Amberes 64 — Mexico City, Mexico: This design hotel includes modern aesthetics that mirror Mexico City’s architectural landscape. The location offers access to dining and shopping destinations, while still being close to top tourist attractions.

Copperhill Mountain Lodge — Åre, Sweden: This mountain resort, including rustic Scandinavian design, offers panoramic views of the Swedish countryside in Åre, one of Europe’s most popular winter sports destinations.

Inn at I’On — Mount Pleasant, South Carolina: With its architecture and location in the I’On community, just minutes from Charleston, this hotel offers guests an authentic experience of Southern charm.