Choice Hotels International Concludes Its 69th Annual Convention

LAS VEGAS, Nevada—Choice Hotels International, Inc. concluded its 69th Annual Convention. For three days, Choice Hotels showcased how its growth, strategic investments, and innovation-first mindset continue to power the future of franchise ownership by helping to drive revenue, reduce costs, and provide state-of-the-art tools for its hotel owners. During the convention, the company announced the piloting of signature breakfast items for its Comfort and Country Inn & Suites brands.

Choice also celebrated reaching the Ascend Collection’s milestone of over 400 open properties worldwide by unveiling a new logo. Additionally, hotel owners learned about Choice Hotels’ ongoing investments to develop and implement cutting-edge capabilities. These initiatives include empowering franchisees to manage rates more flexibly, driving occupancy from small- to mid-sized companies through a self-service travel management platform, enhancing AI-ready digital marketing to attract and retain guests, and introducing an AI-infused group travel system to optimize opportunities and respond to requests for proposals.

“The driving force of Choice Hotels’ growth – what is truly Powering the Future – is a relentless focus on enhancing hotel performance by helping them drive revenue up, operating costs down, and making running hotels easier through our best-in-class technology tools and systems,” said President and CEO Patrick Pacious.

In addition to talking about the key areas Choice Hotels is investing in the growth and performance of hotels across its system, the franchisor also awarded and celebrated top-performing hotels.

Advertisement

Premier Award Winners

The Premier Legacy Award recognizes Choice hotel owners who have built a true legacy with the company. The Premier Developer Award goes to Choice hotel owners who have demonstrated an incredible commitment to development with Choice Hotels.

Gary and David Burton of the Burton Hotel Group (Premier Legacy Award) : Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Gary and his son David opened their first hotel in 2007 and have since opened a half-dozen properties with Choice, including the Sleep Inn & Suites in South Tyler, Texas. David served as Chair of the Choice Hotels Owners Council (CHOC) from 2022 to 2023.

: Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Gary and his son David opened their first hotel in 2007 and have since opened a half-dozen properties with Choice, including the Sleep Inn & Suites in South Tyler, Texas. David served as Chair of the Choice Hotels Owners Council (CHOC) from 2022 to 2023. Jay Patel, Devesh Patel, Vince Patel and Nash Desai of Athena Hospitality Group (Premier Developer Award): Based in Florence, Kentucky, Athena Hospitality Group has developed Choice hotels across core, extended stay and upscale brands, including the Cambria at Nashville Airport — the only Cambria with a swimming pool shaped like a guitar. Athena was recently awarded agreements for nine WoodSpring Suites, including one that’s now under construction in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Toshio Muraki, Founder, Choice Hotels Japan: Last year, the Choice Hotels International family lost an esteemed member, the founder of Choice Hotels Japan and Greens Company Limited, Toshio Muraki. Over more than half a century in hospitality — starting with the opening of the Shin Yokkaichi Hotel in 1957 — Muraki built an incredible legacy of growth and partnership. In 2024, Choice Hotels Japan grew to nearly 100 hotels, including the addition of 22 Comfort properties. In recognition of his achievements and collaboration, Choice bestowed Muraki with a Lifetime Achievement Award, which his son and current President and Director of Choice Hotels Japan, Takeya Muraki, accepted on his behalf.

Best of Choice Winners

Every year, the best U.S. hotel from each brand and the best international properties are selected for Best of Choice Awards. Demonstrating a commitment to superior guest service and operational excellence, these hotels represent the very best Choice Hotels has to offer from across its wide-ranging portfolio of brands.