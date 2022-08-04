This Week’s Comings & Goings

Hyatt announced the appointment of Tyronne Stoudemire to senior vice president, global diversity, equity, and inclusion. In this role, Stoudemire and his team will continue to execute Hyatt’s DE&I strategy as part of the company’s World of Care ESG platform.

Virgin Hotels welcomed two new members to its corporate team. Liza Stone joined Virgin Hotels as general counsel, and Jodi Forslund has been appointed director of sales.

Crescent Hotels & Resort announced the appointment of Kathleen Barone as vice president of global sales. Barone will further develop sales from a global perspective and will serve as the direct report for both regional and national sales employees within the organization.

Hawks Cay Resort announced the appointment of Jason Pilcher as director of finance. He will be responsible for financial budgeting, forecasting, and leading the day-to-day operations of the resort’s accounting teams.

The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel announced Otis Dickerson as executive chef. In this role, Dickerson will oversee the culinary operations of the hotel, including banquets and catering, menu creation, and overall execution of the food and beverage program.

The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa has named Jennie Strahan as director of activities. In this position, Strahan will own the resort’s guest activities experience, partner with the community to increase Westin’s social responsibility reach, and engage guests in programming.

JW Marriott Nashville announced three new directors appointments to its executive committee: Director of Revenue Management Gary Barr, Director of People + Culture Jennifer Horstman, and Director of Food and Beverage Chris Mitchum.

Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection Hotel, is growing its executive team. Kristin Assad is vice president, general manager; Ryan Thomas is assistant general manager; Elga Sickler is vice president of people and culture; and Alexie Estrada is director of resort marketing.

The Lobby Lounge & RawBar at Fairmont Pacific Rim announced the appointment of Masayoshi Baba as consulting head sushi chef, leading the culinary director of an Omakase sushi and nigiri program launch in August.