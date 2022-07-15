Park Hyatt Chicago Resumes Operations Following Renovations

CHICAGO, Illinois—The Park Hyatt Chicago has resumed operations, unveiling a $60 million redesign of guestrooms and public spaces. Located in the Magnificent Mile neighborhood, the property has been a landmark Chicago destination since it first opened in 1980 as the first Park Hyatt hotel. Founder Jay Pritzker imagined a retreat that served as a home away from home for guests. The reopened property stays true to this original mission, offering personalized service, art and design, and food and wine—all through a contemporary lens for today’s travelers.

The Park Hyatt Chicago blends a sense of place and culture, with 146 guestrooms and 36 suites—including the introduction of several new suite categories and the addition of 23 new suites—a refreshed lobby design including updates to The Library, the hotel’s welcoming lounge space, a new art program spotlighting some of Chicago’s creatives, updates to the hotel’s signature restaurant NoMI, and enhancements to the spa’s space and programs.

“For this renovation project, we focused on lightening and brightening the hotel’s interiors to create a more modern space, while maintaining the understated luxury of the Park Hyatt brand to offer our travelers a contemporary respite to enjoy alongside our stellar amenities and immersive culinary options,” says Rike Erdbrink, general manager. “We are incredibly proud and excited to reopen our doors and provide our guests with a luxurious hotel experience with rooms and suites that are an oasis of calm within our electric city.”

Advertisement

Anderson/Miller Ltd. oversaw the guestroom updates, redesigning everything from the fixtures and furniture to wall and floor coverings. The results are spaces with soft creams, camel accent tones, and layered textures, and filled with amenities, giving them a residential feel. In-room amenities and design features include a media hub with a tablet system for guest service communication and in-room dining; the Park Hyatt brand’s signature large format Le Labo bath products; bathrooms with retractable doors for guests to relax in the soaking tub; triple-pane glass windows, which provide a guestroom experience and reduce energy by regulating room temperatures; and more. Additionally, a wellbeing suite will soon be introduced and equipped with exercise equipment for guests to train in the comfort of their own room.

In the public spaces, neutral tones and white marble accents serve as a backdrop for artwork. Known for its commitment to building a private art collection, Park Hyatt Chicago worked with a variety of local artists and galleries to add new works to its program. With this in mind, the property teamed up with local, woman-led design firm Sheedy DeLaRosa Interiors to curate art and photography by local, Chicago-based artists. The collection pays homage to Chicago as the city evolves. As part of the experience, the selection of pieces includes custom woven metal sculpture works from local artist Eric Gushee, among others.

Named after its location on North Michigan Avenue, the hotel’s dining destination, NoMI, immerses guests in a culinary experience with three concepts. At NoMI Kitchen, patrons can have American cuisine rooted in French techniques. NoMI Lounge has a bar, beverage program, and six-seat sushi counter. The restaurant’s terrace space, NoMI Garden, is a respite from the city with an artisanal cocktail program. NoMI Executive Chef Terence Zubieta’s point of view and approach go hand in hand to offer guests a culinary experience.

NoMI Spa has also unveiled a treatment room and a menu with treatments by emerginC. Treatments focus on improving guests’ overall wellbeing, with therapists who couple modern-day products with older techniques to craft treatments based on specific intentions. Additional spa services include HydraFacial treatments, massages with a facial component, rhythmic tapping of acupressure points to combat stress, facial marma point therapy to increase relaxation and restore energy to the skin, and more.