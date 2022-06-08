Virgin Limited Edition Announces Partnership With Virgin Hotels

For the first time, Virgin Limited Edition and Virgin Hotels have come together to jointly pursue global opportunities, fitting for each individual brand.

Virgin Hotels has been making its mark in locations across major cities in the United States and the United Kingdom, combining heartfelt service with a personalized hotel experience. The brand has a business development team exploring international expansion opportunities alongside a global growth strategy, which has already seen five hotels open and three more set to open in 2022.

Virgin Limited Edition shares the same passion for customer experience and one that the Virgin Group has disrupted in the industry for more than 50 years. The two brands will form a partnership that will allow Virgin Limited Edition to utilize the expertise of Virgin Hotel’s business development team, led by Greg Doman, chief development officer. Located in London, Madrid, Chicago, San Francisco, and Miami the team will identify and source new opportunities for both brands.

“Whilst our brands are very different in their locations and proposition, we both share the same deep-rooted values of the Virgin brand, putting our customers at the very heart of everything we do”, said Jon Brown, CEO of Virgin Limited Edition. “The Virgin Limited Edition story is one that has community, sustainability, and its people engrained—our properties are small and in unique locations around the world, and by utilizing the expertise and resource of the Virgin Hotels development team, it will enable us to identify new opportunities around the world, that are more suitable for our own collection.”

“We are extremely excited to be collaborating with our much-loved sister brand and have two brilliant Virgin brands working together.” James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels who has a track record in business development in both luxury and lifestyle segments commented, “As we look to accelerate the growth strategy of Virgin Hotels and drive its expansion, it’s clear that there are some opportunities that are very much aligned with the Virgin Limited Edition brand, providing excellent potential for us to keep these hidden treasures we come across within the family and continue to drive the Virgin Hotels growth in the areas that support our own vision.”

“We very much look forward to working with Jon and his brilliant team and helping them to grow their very beautiful collection of unique properties in enviable locations around the world.”

Bermingham continues, “Expanding into the United Kingdom is a major and much-anticipated milestone for Virgin Hotels. Our two new hotels in Scotland blend their distinctive personalities with the vibrant, playful, and personalized touch unmistakably Virgin. We couldn’t be more thrilled to call the beloved cities of Edinburgh and Glasgow home to our first locations outside the United States.”

Along with international expansion in key city locations, Virgin Hotels will also enter the residential market for the first time. Adding to its existing hotel pipeline, the brand is in the development stages of a branded residential platform that will add further growth opportunities for its brand.