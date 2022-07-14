This Week’s Comings & Goings

IDeaS Revenue Solutions announced the return of Russ Stanziale as chief of sales and growth. His role will assist in expanding the company’s growth into new commercial business functions including innovations beyond room revenue management as well as oversight of the company’s global sales organization.

The Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld hotel has named Kristen Newstrom as general manager. Newstrom comes to the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld after spending the last three years as general manager at the Marriott Stanton South Beach Resort. She brings more than 23 years of hospitality leadership experience to her new position.

Hilton has named Senih Geray general manager of the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC. Geray was previously general manager of The St. Regis New York and Residences. During his career, he also worked for The St. Regis Atlanta and Residences, The St. Regis Aspen Resort, and Sheraton Voyager Antalya Hotel, Resort, & Spa in Turkey.

The recently reopened and reimagined Fairmont Century Plaza has announced the appointment of Jan-Peer Lehfeldt as hotel manager. Lehfeldt brings a tenure of global leadership to his role of overseeing the hotel.

Montage Deer Valley announced the appointment of Kevin Hee as executive chef of the resort. Hee has over two decades of experience in casual and fine dining restaurant development and operations. In his new role, Hee will oversee all culinary operations for the resort, including in-room, private, and banquet dining.

Ko’a Kea Resort on Po’ipu Beach of the Meritage Collection welcomed John Sweiss as director of restaurants. Sweiss will manage the food and beverage teams at Ko’a Kea Resort, including the Red Salt restaurant, in addition to bringing two decades of experience to his new role.

The Hyatt Place Panama City Beach/Beachfront has named its leadership team. Tyler Davies is general manager of the Hyatt Place Panama City Beach/Beachfront and Diana C. Canas is director of sales. Frank Hughes is director of food and beverage for the onsite Coconut Charlie’s Beach Bar & Grill.

Visit Greater Palm Springs welcomed Lauren Bruggemans as director of sustainability and community engagement. In this newly created role, Bruggemans will lead efforts to grow and enhance workforce development, sustainability, DEI, accessibility, and promotion of the benefits of local tourism.

Vail Resorts, Inc. announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael Barkin will be stepping down after nearly a decade in the role to take time to pursue personal opportunities. Barkin’s resignation will be effective December 31, 2022, or such other date as mutually agreed upon based on the timing of appointing a successor and transition.