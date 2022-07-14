Motel 6: Popularity Rises in Family and Friend Reunion Vacations

DALLAS—Family and friend reunions bring the most joyful vacations during the summer months (65 percent), new data from Motel 6 shows. The economy lodging brand released a study and new campaign celebrating reunions with the people and places travelers love.

The poll of 2,000 adults traveling this summer revealed a majority (57 percent) plan to attend a family or friend reunion. The average respondent has not gathered with extended family in four years, so it’s no surprise that on average, U.S. travelers will journey nearly 80 miles to reunite with their favorite people and places, while about one-third (32 percent) will venture more than 100 miles.

“There’s nothing quite like a big family or friend gathering and the opportunity to connect with the people and places you love,” said Rob Palleschi, CEO of Motel 6. “Whether Motel 6 is part of your journey or the destination, you can count on us to provide a clean, comfortable and affordable place to rest your head at night.”

Now more than ever, reunions will look and feel different than in previous years, respondents (51 percent) say. U.S. travelers’ reunion invite lists include friends (42 percent), significant others (39 percent), neighbors (34 percent), and pets (36 percent).

Reunions allow friends and family to re-establish and refresh traditions. The majority (55 percent) of those attending a family reunion this year look forward to celebrating both old traditions while creating new ones. Almost two-thirds of respondents (64 percent) are interested in becoming more connected to their family traditions.

The Motel 6 advertising campaign captures reuniting by featuring a real-life family reunion story. Their reunion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, will be shown via a long-form video and advertisements this summer, depicting the Payne family honoring their traditions while preparing family meal favorites ahead of a beach picnic that reconnected 15 family members across three generations.

“Cooking together is our family’s way to embody the traditional culture of our roots. We celebrate these roots running deep for generations to come, together,” said Stephanie Payne, a participant in the family reunion.