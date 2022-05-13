CHICAGO — Miraval Resorts & Spas announced renovations, updates, and expansions across the brand’s resorts and spas: Miraval Arizona, Miraval Austin, and Miraval Berkshires. With the enhancements to the three resorts, the Miraval brand continues to support its mission of helping guests create a life in balance through mindfulness.

Miraval Arizona—Cactus Flower Restaurant Renovation

Miraval Arizona, located in Tucson’s Santa Catalina Mountains, unveiled a renovation of the property’s principal restaurant, Cactus Flower Restaurant. The renovated dining space has natural elements including trees and cacti, combined with lighting, wood tones, and fabrics. The elements and design are intended to create a connection with nature and bring in the desert landscape indoors.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to the renovated Cactus Flower Restaurant, where we’ve created a refreshing, elevated venue to support guests’ wellness journeys,” said Mark Stebbings, general manager of Miraval Arizona. “Cactus Flower Restaurant is a space for guests to make meaningful connections, explore the core of mindfulness, and discover new cuisine while surrounded by the natural beauty of the mountain views and desert vistas.”

The lead design firm on the project, Smith Firestone Associates, was inspired by Arizona’s landscape, using an earth-tone color palette to bring the outdoors in and make the dining space feel new yet connected to the resort. The orange sunset, sand-colored mountains, and green cactus are elements reflected within the materials, fabric, and furniture, which will continue to be updated through the end of the summer.

In addition to the redesigned Cactus Flower Restaurant, many of the resort’s guestrooms received upgrades using a similar palette, resulting in a modern space.

Miraval Arizona’s Challenge Course has also been expanded to add eight new connected elements, from zip lines to ropes, adding new activities and experiences.

Miraval Austin—New Hill Country Challenge Course

Miraval Austin released its new three-tiered Challenge Course, adding six new activities to the resort’s outdoor adventure offerings that immerse guests in the Balcones Canyonlands Preserve. The Challenge Course can be completed individually or in groups and provides new programming options for those who want to strengthen bonds and improve communication within their team.

The Challenge Course features tightropes, balance beams, and log crossings with 29 features, allowing individuals and groups to leave their comfort zones. In the course, guests are challenged physically and mentally.

“As we see increased interest in both individuals who want to explore their boundaries and teams that want to unite, we’re excited to unveil this impressive Challenge Course, which reaffirms our commitment to serving our guests and their needs,” said Sheri Morgan Muskin, general manager of Miraval Austin. “The Challenge Course encourages introspection and teaches valuable lessons on recognizing, accepting, and finding ways to create a life in balance, and I look forward to welcoming guests to have this key experience at Miraval Austin.”

Miraval Berkshires—Addition of Wyndhurst Mansion to Miraval Berkshires

The newest Miraval resort, Miraval Berkshires, has announced the addition of several components of the former Wyndhurst Manor, including Wyndhurst Mansion, with a historic restaurant and three carriage houses to the Miraval Berkshires experience. The Wyndhurst gilded age mansion offers ten renovated guestrooms and suites by interior designer Clodagh. The three adjacent carriage houses have an additional ten rooms and suites each and serve as accommodations for travel with guests who are 18 years or older.

As the center of Miraval Berkshires’ 380-acre property, the mansion has a brick exterior and shows the history of the Berkshires. With its ten guestrooms, the mansion offers access to the golf course. 1894 Fireside Bistro & Bar, named after the year the mansion was completed, is the mansion’s dining establishment offering Miraval Berkshires guests the option of a prix-fixe dining menu or separate tasting menu with wine pairings.

The mansion is also home to an open studio for guest art creation, reflection, introspection, and collaborative journaling; a tea room; private boardroom; a grand ballroom; the Rose Terrace; and Great Lawn for weddings of up to 200 people, enabling Miraval Berkshires to be the first property in the Miraval brand portfolio to offer these types of large events year-round.

“We’re thrilled to expand the Miraval Berkshires experience to include the iconic gilded age mansion and carriage houses, which elevates the full breadth of amenities and wellness experiences while also providing unique and historic accommodations and increased suite availability,” said Vic Cappadona, general manager of Miraval Berkshires. “The addition of 1894 Bistro & Bar allows us to offer unique culinary concepts and programming to help our guests indulge in their culinary sense of wonder through nutrition and epicurean experiences.”