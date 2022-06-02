This Week’s Comings & Goings

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced two additions to its leadership team. Jeanne Montgomery Smith joins Sonesta as vice president of revenue management and Kaaren Hamilton has been promoted to vice president of global sales.

Peachtree Hospitality Management announced that Director of People and Culture Joe Palmer has been promoted to vice president, risk management. In this newly created role, he will take responsibility for providing the strategic vision for the company’s insurance, safety, and risk controls.

The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay has appointed Jason Bossenberry as director of sales and marketing. Most recently, Bossenberry was director of sales and marketing at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami for nearly four years.

Advertisement

Le Méridien Denver Downtown has appointed Dagan Lynn as its new executive chef. Lynn will oversee operations for its signature restaurant, Corinne, as well as 54thirty, Bar AC, and The Lobbyist.

Six Peaks Grille, the signature restaurant at Resort at Squaw Creek in Olympic Valley, California, announced Michelle Stolba as restaurant manager. Stolba joins the resort from Travel Traders LLC where she served as area manager.

HREC Investment Advisors announced Dan Miller has joined the firm as senior vice president based in the Dallas office. Prior to his affiliation with HREC, Miller worked for several major lodging companies and REITs.

//3877 continues to expand its team with a new hire, interior designer Noelani Brannon. Brannon brings over seven years of experience in the design field to the multidisciplinary architecture and design firm, with FF&E know-how and an approach to the design process.

Avion Hospitality announced the appointments of multiple team members: Ila Smith is senior vice president of revenue and commercial services, Faisal Kamal is vice president of operations, Chad Tiedt is regional vice president of sales, and Stacey Brown is vice president of human resources.

UpStay has announced the appointment of Dave Crory as director of business development for the company’s North American market operations. Crory will be tasked with ensuring that the company continues to experience growth while meeting regional hoteliers’ needs.