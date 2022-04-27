Sonesta Invests in Four New York City Hotels

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation announced an investment in four New York City boutique and lifestyle hotels. The hotels are all located in Midtown and were formerly known as The Benjamin, The Shelburne Hotel & Suites, the Gardens Suites Hotel, and the Fifty Hotel & Suites. Each hotel will be rebranded under Sonesta’s portfolio of brands and operate as The Benjamin Royal Sonesta New York, The Shelburne Sonesta New York, The Gardens Sonesta ES Suites New York, and The Fifty Sonesta Select New York. The hotels were previously owned by Denihan Hospitality Group, which will continue to own a minority interest in the hotels.

With the addition of these four properties, totaling 918 keys, Sonesta continues its growth, having increased the number of its U.S. managed hotels by approximately 350 percent since August 2020. Along with launching Sonesta’s four brands in New York City, the intellectual property for The James Hotels brand was also added. Sonesta intends to scale The James Hotels within the Sonesta portfolio, leveraging its industry-wide recognition. The James Hotels provides Sonesta a platform to build upon a lifestyle brand that is known for providing a memorable experience with a focus on design and guest service.

“For Sonesta, this investment marks a significant milestone in our growth as we re-enter the New York City market, which is one of the largest and most dynamic markets in the world,” said John Murray, president and CEO, Sonesta. “As we considered opportunities to grow the Sonesta brand and raise awareness, a strong presence in New York City has been a long-term objective.”

“We are excited that Sonesta, the eighth largest hotel company in the United States, has chosen to become the steward of the portfolio of hotels founded by our father, Benjamin Denihan, in 1963,” said Brooke Barrett and Patrick Denihan, co-CEO’s and owners of Denihan Hospitality Group. “Sonesta is an experienced operator and knows how to increase long-term value, and we’re excited about the future that lies ahead for the four New York City properties and The James Hotel brand.”

New Sonesta New York City Properties

This brings Sonesta’s four hotel brands into Manhattan. The four hotels comprising Sonesta’s New York City hotel portfolio are:

The Benjamin Royal Sonesta New York represents Sonesta’s first full-service property in Manhattan. A New York City landmark and boutique-style hotel, it is located near shopping, dining, architecture, and entertainment. The 209-room Benjamin was originally designed as a residential-style hotel with terraces. Designed by Emery Roth, the hotel offers guestrooms and suites ranging from deluxe rooms, studios, and one-bedroom suites to suites with terraces. The hotel features services and amenities, including an onsite restaurant, a fitness center, and 2,200 square feet of event space. Sonesta is planning to make an investment to renovate the lobby and guestrooms at The Benjamin Royal Sonesta within the next 18 months.

Sonesta has a history that includes previously owning and managing The Plaza Hotel and The Roosevelt Hotel in New York.