This Week’s Comings & Goings

Magnuson Hotels has named Jérémie Dardard as chief operating officer as the group moves into its next phase of growth. Dardard is based in the United Kingdom and has been with Magnuson for four years, most recently serving as global head of corporate revenue strategy.

Virgin Hotels has welcomed three new members to its newly formed global sales team: Maya Latinovic is vice president of global sales, Peter D’Elia is global director of business travel and entertainment sales, and Alyssa Maselli is global director of group sales.

Remington Hotels has promoted four executives—Zach Cunningham to vice president of analytics, Robert King to chief accounting officer, Keith Oltchick to executive vice president of business development, and Laura Simmons to vice president of corporate human resources.

Island Hospitality Management promoted Drew Allison and John Marques to executive vice presidents of operations. In their new roles, each will be responsible for the sales and operations of his respective division of hotels while facilitating growing existing relationships with the company’s portfolio of ownership groups.

Terrapin Hospitality has announced the expansion of its management team with the promotion of Shawn Kvernen to chief operating officer and Robert Adler to regional vice president. Kvernen will be responsible for the company’s overall growth and portfolio oversite, and Adler will report to Kvernen.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants named Bryan Easter vice president of development and planning. Easter is responsible for helping to drive the company’s growth by executing the company’s global development plants and leading the design, development, and operations teams.

Sandpiper Lodging Trust has promoted Will Garson to vice president of acquisitions. Garson began at Sandpiper Lodging Trust in 2019 as an associate in the acquisitions team, and during his time with the company, he was responsible for providing analytical support for the acquisition, development, and financing activities of the company.

Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel announced the appointment of Edward Braunlich to the role of general manager. With more than 35 years of hotel and resort experience, Braunlich most recently served as the hotel’s interim general manager and has a history of working with hotels in Hawaii.

Ben Risseeuw has been named general manager of the Milwaukee Marriott Downtown, Kyle Highberg has been named general manager of the Westin Milwaukee Downtown, and Sadie Kealey has been named market director of sales and marketing for the Marriott Milwaukee Downtown, the Westin Milwaukee Downtown, and the Springhill Suites Milwaukee Downtown.

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts appointed Sandra Estornell to managing director of Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort, set to reopen in 2023. Sandra brings experiences of the hospitality space to the role, where she will be positioning the property as Rosewood’s first hotel in Hawaii and expanding the company’s footprint in the United States.

Geronimo Hospitality Group has named Chris Cline general manager of Hotel Santa Barbara. As general manager, Cline will oversee operations, onboard new employees, and ensure guest satisfaction. Cline has experience in room operations, food and beverage, and sales management.

InterContinental Washington, D.C.—The Wharf has appointed Chris Lee to general manager of the hotel. Lee will oversee the growth of the property. Lee was previously general manager of the Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown, and before that, of the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City at Beverly Hills.

Sam Selvi and Charles Williams are joining the executive team at the Hyatt Centric Old Town Alexandria as general manager and director of sales and marketing, respectively. Selvi previously led ARC HOTEL as general manager, and Williams most recently served as director of global sales for the Eastern United States for the Rocco Forte Hotel Group.

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, and The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami, are welcoming back Derek Flint with his appointment to market general manager. In addition, the properties, as well as The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, have promoted Tatiana Lora to area director of marketing.

Practice Hospitality has announced the hiring of Violaine Diogene and Valarie Mitchell as the director and associate director of sales and marketing respectively for Hotel Colee. Diogene was most recently overseeing sales for TPG Hospitality, and Mitchell was previously director fos sales for Ellis Hotel.

Ambassador Chicago, a JDV by Hyatt Hotel, welcomes Tony Ovalle as sales manager. Ovalle brings nearly seven years of experience in hospitality management and back-of-house operations. In his role at Ambassador, Ovalle will oversee weddings, special events, associations, and sports.

Makeready welcomes Ryan Cornelius as the senior sales manager for The Alida. Cornelius brings more than 15 years of prior sales, marketing, and operations experience to his new role at the Savannah boutique hotel. Cornelius will be working with The Alida leadership team to build strategies.

White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection, appointed Matthew Woolf to executive chef. Woolf will oversee all aspects of the culinary operations and programming at the property, including White Barn Inn’s signature restaurants, White Barn Inn Restaurant and Little Barn.

Marriott Irvine Spectrum has announced the appointments of Gordon Fischmann to director of food and beverage and Rey Blanco to general manager of the hotel’s rooftop bar, Hive & Honey. Fischmann will be overseeing all aspects of the hotel’s culinary program, and Blanco will use his leadership skills in his new role.

Windsor Court Hotel has announced Jonathan Sanders as general manager of The Grill Room. Sanders is leading operations of the establishment while presenting seasonal menus with global ingredients and classic programming.

21c Museum Hotel Chicago has announced that photographer and entrepreneur Nigel Barker is its new creative director. In this role, Barker will develop and oversee experience-based event programming and design initiatives for the Chicago hotel.

DelMonte Hotel Group made key organizational changes and appointments to its executive team to support the company’s growth and expansion: John DelMonte is chairman of the Board; Alexander DelMonte is CEO and president; Kate Kuttruff is chief operating officer; Lisa Thompson is vice president of sales, marketing, and revenue management; Guy Crawford is chief investment officer.

WaterWalk has named three executives to its Board of Directors, including Lili Tomovich, David Grissen, and Jim Anhut.

Design and licensing company Stacy Garcia, Inc., has announced that Allen Rolleri joined the company as director of licensing and business development. Rolleri will be responsible for enhancing relationships with existing licensed partners to expand sales and marketing with its hospitality division.