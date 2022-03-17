HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—Overall U.S. hotel performance increased from the previous week, according to STR’s latest data through March 12, 2022.

U.S. Hotel Performance March 6-12, 2022 Percentage change from 2019 comparable week:

Occupancy: 63.2 percent (down 9.8 percent)

ADR: $144.68 (up 7.7 percent)

RevPAR: $91.45 (down 2.8 percent)

While none of the Top 25 Markets showed an occupancy increase over 2019, Miami came closest to its 2019 comparable (down 4.7 percent to 84.1 percent).

San Francisco/San Mateo experienced the largest occupancy decrease from 2019 (down 29.7 percent to 56.3 percent).

Anaheim posted the highest ADR (up 34.4 percent to $217.87) and RevPAR (up 25.9 percent to $168.60) increases over 2019.

The steepest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 44.9 percent to $101.77) and Washington, D.C. (down 37.5 percent to $83.01).