This Week’s Comings & Goings

Preferred Hotels & Resorts has promoted Dan Coyle to executive vice president, United States and Canada. Coyle will lead the brand’s strategic direction in the United States and Canada to ensure the retention of more than 250 member properties. Coyle was previously area managing director of North America.

Rosewood Hotel Group has announced the appointment of two executive team members. Ivan Suardi has been promoted to executive vice president, global product and concept development. And Keno Lung has joined Rosewood as vice president, global employee experience and talent.

McKibbon Hospitality announced the appointment of Anthony Sambrato Jr. to corporate food and beverage director for extended stay and select-service hotels. Bringing more than 20 years of experience to the team, he will be responsible for implementing brand standards across McKibbon’s hotel portfolio.

Enseo has hired Jeff Johns to serve as managing director of connected solutions. Johns has over 28 years of experience designing, marketing, and selling technology to consumers and enterprise markets, as well as 16 years in hospitality. Johns will work with the engineering, product, marketing, and sales teams to develop new technology.

Atrium Hospitality announced three new executive appointments. Rob Mangiarelli has joined the company in the newly created position of executive vice president and chief operating officer. Chris Dunne has advanced to executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer. And Kimberly Furlong has been promoted to chief commercial officer.

Hilton announced the newly named executive team for the Signia by Hilton San Jose: Jimmy Sarfraz is general manager, Catherine Hendricks is complex director of sales and marketing, Nicole Kent is complex director of revenue management, and Hans Lentz is executive chef.

Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, announced the appointment of Ana Henriques as general manager of the property. During her career, Henriques has led two Ritz-Carlton Reserve hotels, among a variety of other positions.

Kimpton Hotel Born Denver appointed Keith Siebenaler as general manager. With over 20 years of experience in guest services, hotel management, and front office operations, Siebenaler will oversee all sales, marketing, operations, events, and the guest experience for the property. He previously was general manager for the Kimpton Schofield Hotel.

James House has been appointed to general manager of the Home2 Suites by Hilton Woodland-The Villages. Upon completion, House will be responsible for overseeing all operations of the hotel and it’s adjacent The Villages retirement community. House has worked for McKibbon Hospitality for 10 years.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas has appointed Tony Yousfi to senior vice president of sales catering and conference services. He is leading the resort’s conference and convention division, including sales, catering, conference services, leisure sales, special events, group dining, and convention marketing.

Hotel Crescent Court has appointed Michael Gallagher to director of food and beverage and Mike Luong to executive chef. Gallagher will oversee food and beverage operations, banquet services, and on-site dining outlets. And Luong will lead the culinary team for the property and its on-site dining outlets.

Pacifica Hotels announced the appointment of Josh Hill to corporate executive chef, where he will oversee all food and beverage offerings for the company’s portfolio. In addition, Collin Smelser has been named executive chef for The Wayfarer Downtown LA.

Prince Waikiki announced the hiring of its new chef de cuisine, Aaron Furuto, to the property’s dining outlet 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar. Most recently, he worked for Halekulani’s Orchids, and before that, he worked for Pacific Beach Hotel and Kincaids. His first initiative will be introducing a new menu.

Bezel Denver in the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel has named Ravin Buzzell general manager. He brings over 23 years of experience in the food and beverage industry to the position, as he will now lead the restaurant to provide a more elevated experience.

The Kimpton Sawyer in Sacramento, California, has appointed Eric Cohen as its new lead bartender for its signature restaurant and lounge, Revival. Cohen will be responsible for leading bartending operations. He recently worked for Burgers and Brew in West Sacramento as a bartender.

Essex Hotel Management has promoted John Kattato to senior vice president of operations, Keith Shugerts to vice president of project and facilities management, Chris Mellone to vice president of operations, Cheryl Huhn to director of revenue and sales strategies, Jonathan Clark to director of finance and accounting, Kristen Srolis to controller, and Anne Mancuso to assistant director.

Greg Friedman, Peachtree Hotel Group’s managing principal, CEO, and co-founder, was accepted into the Real Estate Roundtable.