Nineteen Hotels Joined the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Portfolio

NEW YORK—Preferred Hotels & Resorts announced 19 new members to its global portfolio. Ranging from a new resort opening in Big Sky, Montana, to a seaside retreat in Old Helsinki, to a new resort in India, these experiences offer something for every type of traveler. Whether planning a vacation before the end of the year or researching getaways for 2022, travelers can find the experience that fits their needs in Preferred’s global portfolio, with the newest additions including:

The Dupont Circle Hotel in Washington D.C., United States—Following a refurbishment complete with a bar and restaurant, lobby, and penthouse suite, Washington D.C.’s latest updated hotel will offer an atmosphere of Irish hospitality. Visitors will have access to 327 guestrooms and suites, an art collection, and terraces just off Dupont Circle.

Montage Big Sky in Montana, United States—Scheduled to open in December 2021, the ski resort is located in Big Sky and close to Yellowstone National Park. The resort will feature a 11,000 square foot spa with indoor pool, several dining outlets, 139 guestrooms, suites, and residences, a bowling alley, fitness center, and Cadillac Escalade transfer services within the area.

Hotel Haven in Helsinki, Finland—In Helsinki’s South Harbour, the boutique hotel offers 137 rooms, a 24-hour gym, and three restaurants with views of the Baltic Sea. Restaurant Haven is located in the city’s second oldest stone building, near Market Square. The hotel offers guests access to the city’s attractions, including Helsinki Cathedral, The Old Market Hall, the National Museum of Finland, The Helsinki Design District, and more.

The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru in Bhartiya City, Bengaluru, India—The hotel is located on the northern edge of Bengaluru, in the integrated township of Bhartiya City, and features 281 guestrooms and suites, a spa, a fitness studio, five restaurants, and access to South India’s sights and attractions. Thirty minutes away from the Kempegowda International Airport, the hotel is set on 125 acres, offering activities such as picnics in central park, themed dinners, cooking classes, shopping, and more.

Mercer Hotel Sevilla in Seville, Spain—Housed in a former Andalusian manor house, the 11-room boutique hotel has a minimalist aesthetic of white marble accented with wood doors and frames. Guests can use the private rooftop pool and terrace and enjoy local food and drinks at the onsite restaurant and cocktail bar.

Quinta Eden Villahermosa in Villahermosa, Mexico—Near the Carrizal River in the city of Villahermosa, travelers can find local culture at the hacienda-style hotel. With 114 rooms with Mexican décor and natural light, Quinta Eden Villahermosa has views of and access to the Olmec archaeological site at La Venta Museum Parky. Other amenities include a pool, gym, and spa services such as body wraps and facials.

Other member hotels include:

Sommerro in Oslo, Norway

Hotel Lilla Roberts in Helsinki, Finland

Capellan de Getsemani in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia

EME Cathedral Mercer in Seville, Spain

Bellwether House in Savannah, Georgia, United States

Grosvenor House Suites in London, United Kingdom

Alsace Hotel in Los Angeles, California, United States

Smyth Tribeca in New York, New York, United States

Marijani Beach Resort & Spa in Zanzibar, Tanzania

Daytona Grande Oceanfront Resort in Daytona Beach, Florida

The Scottsdale Plaza Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, United States

HS HOTSSON Smart Guadalajara Autónoma in Guadalajara, Mexico

Hacienda Encantada Resort & Residences in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico