Rosewood San Francisco to Open in 2026

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has been selected by F4 Transbay Partners (F4)—a joint venture of Hines, Urban Pacific, and the Real Estate business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management—to manage Rosewood San Francisco, a new luxury hotel set to open in 2026. Situated in the Transbay District, the hotel will offer access to the landmarks, neighborhoods, and attractions that make San Francisco a top destination, including the Salesforce Park, a 5.4-acre elevated outdoor area featuring a 1,000-person amphitheater, children’s play area, walking trails, and interactive art installations.

Rosewood San Francisco will occupy 15 floors of the 61-story building in the new center of the city. Designed by Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, the 800-foot building is the last downtown San Francisco skyscraper development for the foreseeable future, and one of three projects with a connection to the Salesforce Park via a pedestrian sky bridge. In addition to the hotel, the tower will feature residences, offices, retail spaces, and a pedestrian realm.

Beyond its location, Rosewood San Francisco will offer 180 guestrooms and suites with locally inspired design by Joyce Wang Studio and views of the surrounding city and adjacent park. Amenities will include Asaya, Rosewood’s wellness concept, and a fitness and movement studio with an indoor lap pool. The hotel will have a variety of event spaces, an indoor-outdoor restaurant, patisserie, living room, and the Manor Club, the brand’s private lounge concept.

“As one of the most dynamic and innovative cities in North America, San Francisco offers an eclectic mix of culture, cuisine, art, technology, and adventure, and is an ideal destination for the Rosewood brand,” says Sonia Cheng, CEO of Rosewood Hotel Group. “We are thrilled to be a part of this revolutionary new development and look forward to providing our affluential explorers and San Franciscans alike with a stylish and refined new icon to enjoy for years to come.”

“Rosewood is an ideal partner for this project and will create a one-of-a-kind destination for those who call the Bay Area home, as well as those who travel there for business and pleasure,” says Douglas Metzler, CEO west region for Hines. “The Rosewood collection represents the pinnacle of luxury hotels, inspired by the culture, history, and geography of each locale, and we are thrilled to bring their unique vision to this iconic development in the Transbay District.”

Rosewood San Francisco will join Rosewood’s two existing California properties including Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park and Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito.