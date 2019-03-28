This Week’s Comings & Goings

Apple Hospitality REIT has announced a new leadership plan. The Board of Directors has added Krissy Gathright, who will retire from her role of executive vice president and chief operating officer. Apple Hospitality REIT also announced that executive vice president and chief financial officer Bryan Peery intends to retire in the first quarter of 2020.

John Staten has been named chief operating officer of Orange Lake Resorts, the company that owns the Holiday Inn Club Vacations brand. Staten will lead operational, resort management, owner support, and technology teams for the brand. Staten was COO for more than eight years at Kaplan Higher Education before joining Orange Lake Resorts.

Carnegie is expanding its leadership team. Jim Kaplan is now CEO of the company after joining last year. Kaplan plans on growing Carnegie’s product offerings, service, and key market portfolio. Additionally, Adam Weiss has been named CFO and Erika Gaies is executive vice president of sales, North America.

Dean Thompson is the newly-created corporate director of culinary operations for Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company. Thompson’s position represents the company’s food and beverage operations growth, and he will provide mentorship, leadership, and support to Concord’s food and beverage outlets.

Edward Linsley is regional vice president for the Auberge Resorts Collection and general manager of the Mayflower Inn & Spa. Linsley’s responsibilities include running operations at the property, as well as providing leadership for Auberge Resorts Collection’s hotels in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Maine.

Opening this spring, The Whitney, a boutique hotel in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood, has named Marina Aslanidou general manager. Aslanidou will supervise front-of-house operations, maintenance, and marketing. Aslanidou was most recently director of sales for Grace Hotels North America.

Christopher Beyer is regional general manager for M&R Hotel Management’s Midwest portfolio. Beyer will be responsible for nine hotels in Indiana, Missouri, and Illinois, and his responsibilities include heightening revenue generation and guest satisfaction. In addition to this role, he will still be general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn Joplin in Missouri.

Autograph Collection Hotel Westdrift, Manhattan Beach is welcoming James Wroblewski as general manager, where he will oversee the property’s management and operational teams. He brings 20 years of management experience to the position and most recently served as general manager of the W Los Angeles West Beverly Hills.

The Setai, Miami Beach hotel is promoting Eric Segreti to hotel manager, where he will supervise domestic and international relationships and guest experience services. Before his promotion, Segreti was director of rooms for the property, where he managed concierge, housekeeping, and security, and engineering teams.

OLS Hotels & Resorts is welcoming John Dailey to develop and implement sales strategies across its Hawaii hotels as director of sales. Dailey will also be assisting in increasing the company’s portfolio in Asia. Dailey was previously senior director of sales for Aqua-Aston Hospitality, and held sales positions across the Hawaii region.

Sarah Becker has been promoted to associate director of sales for Kimpton Solamar Hotel, where she will manage business development, training, and sales teams. Becker joined the Kimpton Solamar team as group sales manager in 2016, working with new group and corporate business.

Austin Marriott Downtown has appointed Alicia Miller market director of group sales, where she will be responsible for providing leadership to the group sales team as the property plans to open in summer 2020. She will also be managing the same team for the JW Marriott Austin, both White Lodging properties.

David DeMoss is principal of G4 Risk Solutions, and he will supervise the risk management and insurance division as the company expands into the hospitality industry. DeMoss was most recently founder and owner of Wakeup Call, a risk management software created for the hospitality industry.

And Tidal Cove—the newest addition to the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa—is looking for a kid reporter to become its official spokesperson. Tidal Cove’s spokesperson-at-play contest is giving kids age 5 to 12 the chance to have the “job,” with a two-night staycation, monthly family passes for a year, and a birthday party.