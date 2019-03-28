Three Hotel Execs on What’s Ahead

1 “It’s all about picking the right opportunities.”

“For us, it’s all about picking the right opportunities where we can create value. I’m not sure that, as an investor, now is the right time to ‘buy the market.’ As we go through the cycle, at some point there’s going to be a pullback, and I think we’re closer to the end of the cycle than we are to the beginning.”

Brian Waldman

Senior Vice President of Investments

Peachtree Hotel Group