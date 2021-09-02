This Week’s Comings & Goings

Delana Meyer has been named vice president of digital media and strategy and Jeanne Smith has been named vice president of revenue to the hotel operations and management division of Peachtree, Peachtree Hospitality Management. Meyer is leading e-commerce property sales and marketing strategies, and Smith is leading revenue optimization strategies.

Rosewood Hotel Group has named Radha Arora president of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts and Michael Dojlidko group head of legal; the two are also serving as co-chief development officers. In the shared role, Arora and Dojlidko are leading global development, feasibility, and company expansion efforts.

Driftwood Capital has expanded its executive team by appointing Caroline Gould Lewittes to managing director, investor and public relations, and George Rupp to managing director, business development and consultant relations. Both Lewittes and Rupp will be working out of the firm’s Miami headquarters.

Lisa Miller has been appointed to general manager of ONE11 Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana. Miller is leading the team through her expertise in customer loyalty and communication. Previously, Miller was hotel manager and director of sales and marketing at The Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery.

Hotel Zachary is welcoming Michael Wilson director of sales and marketing. Wilson has over 22 years of hospitality experience, most recently serving as director of sales and marketing for Thompson Chicago for Davidson Hospitality Group. Before that, he worked at Hotel Zachary from 2018 to 2020.

Heather Turkay has been appointed to director of sales and marketing for Playa Largo Resort & Spa, an Autograph Collection hotel on the Florida Bay in Key Largo, Florida. Turkay is responsible for driving revenue strategies, group and transient sales, and marketing messaging approaches.

Thompson Austin and tommie Austin are welcoming Serena McCabe as director of sales and marketing, driving top-line sales, marketing partnerships, and relationships at the property level. McCabe has over 15 years of hotel industry experience and was previously leading marketing and sales initiatives at Thompson Seattle.

LOTTE HOTEL SEATTLE has named Cherry Tsui director of food and beverage; she joined the team in June 2021 and oversees all food and beverage outlets at the property. In addition, Jeffrey Hunter has been named executive sous chef for the property and has over 15 years of culinary experience.

Matthew Mina has been named executive sous chef for the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa. Mina previously has worked in various kitchens in the San Francisco Bay area, Seattle, and Oregon. And he also worked for the Renaissance Downtown Phoenix as executive sous chef starting in 2018.

Micole Rivera Suarez has been named executive sous chef for the W Miami, where she will create a food and beverage experience for the property’s rooftop restaurant by developing seasonal and local menus. Previously, Rivera Suarez was a chef de cuisine and sous chef for various hotel locations.

David Gross has been announced as executive chef of Panzano, an Italian restaurant in Downtown Denver. This is Gross’s first time serving as an executive chef. During his career, Gross worked for Panzano as an executive sous chef, and he also was executive sous at Angeline’s in Charlotte.

The Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas has named multiple executive team members: Ali Murray is director of sales and marketing, Lukas Pesek is director of food and beverage, and Michelle Wilkos is director of spa and recreation. While working on separate outlets, the team will work to generate success at the property.

Sonder Holdings Inc. has named Frits van Paasschen—former president and CEO of Starwood Hotels—lead independent director for its Board of Directors. In addition, Janice L. Sears—former managing director and Western region head at Bank of America Merrill Lynch—is joining the board as audit committee chair.

Ownership company Flynn Properties Inc. has named Julie Purnell senior director of asset management. Purnell is leading Flynn’s investment in its select-service hotel portfolio and future acquisitions. Purnell most recently held several positions at Marriott International, Loews Hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, and more.

Pamela Johnson has joined DMAC Architecture as senior interior designer. Throughout her career, Johnson has primarily worked in the workplace sector, including building lobbies, police stations, law firms, and amenity spaces. Johnson is currently working on gaming and entertainment interior projects, as well as an airport lounge.

Premier, a design, procurement, and project management firm, has named five new executive team members: Hector Sanchez is CEO, Lynn Linczyc is senior vice president of procurement, Ryan Kimura is senior vice president of strategic partnerships, Rex Tullius is vice president of strategic partnerships, and Franklin Piñerúa is regional vice president of Latin America and the Caribbean.