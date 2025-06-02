CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee—Officials of Vision Hospitality Group, Inc. announced the promotion of O’Mally Foster to chief people officer. In his new role, O’Mally will continue to uphold the organization’s core values; lead cultural transformations during periods of growth or change; reinforce Vision’s shared purpose; promote internal career advancement to cultivate talent from within; leverage people analytics to track engagement, retention, and cultural progress; and align HR policies to advance the organization’s mission of environmental stewardship, community servic,e and cultural respect through its people practices.

“Since he joined Vision in 2017, O’Mally has been integral to our growth, most recently serving as our senior vice president of human resources,” said Mitch Patel, founder and CEO, Vision Hospitality Group. “O’Mally’s promotion marks a pivotal moment in our five-year strategic plan, underscoring Vision’s unwavering commitment to our purpose-driven mission: to be the best, most respected hotel company in America by putting people first, leading with a purpose, and delivering exceptional performance.

With over 30 years of hospitality experience, Foster joined Vision Hospitality Group from The Chattanoogan Hotel, where he served as director of human resources. He previously held similar leadership roles with hotel companies such as Noble Investment Group and Benchmark Hospitality.

“It has been my mission to consistently champion a workplace environment rooted in respect, inclusivity, and purpose, and that remains my focus moving forward,” Foster said. “Our people are our greatest asset. When they thrive, so does our company. As we look ahead, our strategy focuses on enhancing lives—not only for our associates and guests, but also for our investors and communities. By prioritizing people-centric leadership and aligning our culture with operational excellence, we are poised to continue to elevate guest satisfaction, achieve market share leadership, and deliver strong financial returns.”

Advertisement

“O’Mally’s unwavering dedication to Vision Hospitality Group’s culture and people has been nothing short of exemplary,” Patel added. “Throughout his tenure, he has consistently championed a workplace environment rooted in respect, inclusivity, and purpose. His people-first mindset has been a driving force behind numerous initiatives that have empowered associates at all levels to grow, contribute, and thrive. By fostering open communication, cultivating leadership, and reinforcing Vision’s core values, O’Mally has not only strengthened the organizational culture but has also deepened the company’s commitment to enhancing lives. His leadership continues to inspire a collective pursuit of excellence that resonates across every corner of the organization.”