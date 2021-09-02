myDigitalOffice: Labor Day Weekend 2021 Travel to Double 2020 Levels

As Labor Day Weekend steadily approaches, new data from the MAPP report, powered by myDigitalOffice, shows interesting patterns for 2021 data. In the United States, hotel occupancy will be nearly double the level of 2020 despite recent surges in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Delta variant. Summer travel has been uncertain throughout 2021, and travelers are closely monitoring changes in travel requirements, like quarantining for 14 days upon returning from popular U.S. travel destinations.

In the weeks leading up to Labor Day 2020, U.S. occupancy hovered around 10 to 15 percent before peaking at around 30 percent at the one-week out mark. The weekend finished at slightly over 30 percent in occupancy.

As summer comes to a close, U.S. travelers might take one last trip. U.S. hotels were over half booked on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, with occupancy levels slightly above 50 percent. The travel pattern is similar to that of the Fourth of July holiday despite growing concern over COVID-19 cases that was not as prominent in July 2021. Steady demand throughout summer 2021 resulted in ADR holding strong, while ADR in summer 2020 dropped week-over-week.

Travel patterns have remained consistent since the Fourth of July holiday, illustrating a regained confidence in travel, sanitary and safety precautions, and more. And although COVID-19 cases are increasing across the United States, it is apparent that U.S. travelers are feeling more confident in traveling safely.

In the past six weeks, occupancy, RevPAR, and ADR across all asset classes have steadily increased. Upscale, midscale, and luxury hotels are leading recovery, although upper upscale, upper midscale, and economy are slightly behind. As summer 2021 ends, hotel metrics suggest that leisure travel in the United States continues to hold firm despite recent surges in COVID-19 and Delta variant concerns.