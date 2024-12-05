This Week’s Comings & Goings

RMS Cloud announced Sandrine Zechbauer as chief marketing officer. Zechbauer has held leadership roles in the airline industry for companies like British Airways and Air France.

Pacifica Hotels announced a new roundup of hires and promotions: Brian Min as general manager of The Wayfarer San Luis Obispo, Bridgette Quartararo as director of sales at Seacliff Inn, Leslie Mercado as regional director of sales for the company, and Ron Herrera as executive chef of Jamaica Bay Inn.

Atlantic Hospitality announced the appointment of three new members to its executive team: Justin Grimes as managing partner, Caroline Meyer DeBruyckere as corporate director of marketing, and Andrea Weissing as corporate director of revenue management and distribution.

Rocco Forte Hotels announced the appointment of Elena Black as senior vice president of marketing, joining the executive leadership team. Black spent 13 years at Six Senses before joining Rocco Forte Hotels.

Hilton Anaheim has appointed Justin Underwood as director of hotel operations. Underwood, who brings nearly two decades of industry experience, will lead the hotel’s operational departments.

Omni Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Gayla Guyse as general manager of the Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel. In her new role, Guyse will lead the opening of the hotel and oversee the property’s departments.

The Chatwal, New York, part of Hyatt’s Unbound Collection, announced the appointment of Sebastian Gurevich as hotel manager. With over 17 years of leadership experience, Gurevich will oversee day-to-day operations for the hotel.

Trilith Guesthouse announced the appointment of Craig Green as executive chef. Green will oversee all culinary operations at the hotel, including signature restaurant and rooftop bar, as well as catering for on-property events.

Crossroads Hotel announced the appointment of Kara Anderson as general manager of Lazia, the property’s restaurant. Anderson will oversee all aspects of Lazia’s guest service and dining operations.

Grace Bay Resorts announced the appointment of Emma Wilks as vice president of marketing, digital, and communications. Wilks was most recently vice president of marketing for Related Companies and was based in New York.

Epicurean Hotel announced the addition of Whitnee Wilson as spa director at Spa Evangeline, located within the hotel. Wilson will oversee day-to-day spa operations, including the treatment menu and spa promotions.

Pendry San Diego announced the appointment of William Figueroa as director of food and beverage and Brandon Sloan as executive chef. Together, they bring knowledge and experience to their roles.

Frenchman’s Reef, encompassing The Westin Beach Resort & Spa and Morningstar Buoy Haus Beach Resort, Autograph Collection, announced a new steering committee including Martin Smith as managing director, Andrew Haas as vice president, commercial services, and Maria Vilchez as general manager, Buoy Haus Beach Resort.