HVMG Added Eight Properties to Its Portfolio in 2024

ATLANTA—Hospitality Ventures Management Group announced that the company added eight new hotels to its portfolio in 2024, bringing the total number of properties it holds to 51. The new additions include a mix of Marriott and Hilton branded hotels covering lifestyle, select-service, full-service, and extended-stay categories.

“2024 was an outstanding year for HVMG, adding nearly 1,200 new rooms to our nationwide portfolio,” said Robert Cole, president and CEO, HVMG. “Simultaneously, we were able to achieve portfolio-wide RevPAR Index growth for the fourth consecutive year, marking RevPAR Index growth for nine out of the past ten years. Over the trailing 12 months alone, this growth has delivered more than $60 million in additional asset value for owners when you factor in our portfolio average flow-through.”

The company derived 70 percent of its revenue from full-service hotels.

“Our focus on developing and recruiting excellent talent through programs like our Talent Acquisition Center of Excellence (TACOE) and XLR8 leadership development program continues to pay dividends,” Cole said. “We strongly believe that our associate satisfaction leads to premium financial returns for our partners. This award is a testament to the ‘Be Excellent’ culture our teams have instilled, and I am incredibly proud of what they have accomplished.”