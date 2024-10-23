WASHINGTON—The volume of U.S. hotel rooms under construction increased year over year for a seventh consecutive month, according to CoStar’s latest September 2024 data.

U.S. Hotel Pipeline

September 2024

Percentage change from September 2023:

In construction: 157,253 rooms (up 7.0 percent)

Final planning: 268,190 rooms (up 10.4 percent)

Planning: 336,205 rooms (up 38.4 percent)

“Growth in rooms in construction has accelerated over the last seven months,” said Isaac Collazo, STR’s VP, analytics. “Despite higher interest rates throughout 2024, developer appetite has remained strong. With the recent rate cut in September, and with more on the way, investor sentiment remains positive, as evidenced by continued double-digit growth across the planning and final planning stages of the pipeline. Upscale and upper midscale continue to account for about 50 percent of all rooms in the final phase of the pipeline, while luxury and midscale showed the highest growth in rooms in construction, up 48.5 percent and 34.5 percent, respectively.”

Chain Scale Segments (Percentage of existing supply, in-construction room count):