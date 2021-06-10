This Week’s Comings & Goings

AAHOA recently announced several leadership transitions; Cecil Staton is stepping down as president and CEO but will continue to assist with the association’s leadership transition. Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Rachel Humphrey is also exiting the association later this year. In addition, AAHOA has named Ken Greene interim president and CEO.

Mumford Company has promoted Andrew C. Smith to principal. As principal, Smith is responsible for opening the company’s new Tampa office and ensuring its success. Smith has held various roles since joining Mumford Company in 2012, most recently as vice president in the company’s Washington, D.C., office.

Damien Hirsch has been named general manager of the W Los Angeles—West Beverly Hills. Hirsch is leading services at the property, its food and beverage outlets, and meeting and event spaces. Previously, he was general manager of Le Merigot JW Marriott Hotel & Spa in Santa Monica, California.

John Chan is joining the Hotel Lulu team as hotel manager. In addition to his hotel manager duties, Chan will be driving strategic growth, promoting the property, and ensuring operations run smoothly. Before Hotel Lulu, Chan was manager of project management for ICO Group Companies.

Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort in Maui, Hawaii, is welcoming Hillary Sandbach as director of sales and marketing. In this position, she’s leading marketing initiatives for the resort. Sandbach has over a decade of hospitality industry experience, previously working as director of marketing for Hyatt, Hawaiian Islands.

Sean Liu has been named manager of investments and underwriting for Everwood Hospitality Partners. Liu will be responsible for underwriting and due diligence of acquisitions and development opportunities. Before Everwood Hospitality Partners, Liu was senior financial analyst for Urban Commons.

Mint House has named three new executives to its senior leadership team: Jess Berkin is head of brand, Paul Sacco is chief development officer, and Jim Mrha is chief financial officer. Together, the three leaders will work grow the Mint House brand and move the company forward in the hospitality industry.

Mark Everton has been named president and CEO for the Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority. Everton will be assisting in promoting travel and tourism to the Seattle and Puget Sound regions. Everton was most recently promoting and bringing awareness to the Bay Area as president and CEO of Visit Oakland.

HREC Investment Advisors—a hotel real estate advisory firm—has named Lee Kerfoot vice president, and he will be leading the newly opened brokerage office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kerfoot is assisting in the company’s brokerage expansion. And before HREC Investment Advisors, Kerfoot worked for hotelAVE.

Andres Durandegui has been named the new tennis pro for the Four Seasons Resort Lanai, after he previously worked at the Reno Tennis Centre in Nevada. In this position, Durandegui is going to be teaching three types of classes including the shot of the day drill class, cardio tennis, and beginner pickleball class in addition to some children’s classes.