Hilton and Groups360 Launched GroupSync Engage at 5,000 Hotels

NASHVILLE — Groups360 and Hilton announced the global launch of GroupSync Engage, the hospitality industry’s first integrated direct booking solution for group room blocks, across the majority of the Hilton portfolio. Incorporated into Hilton’s central reservation system, GroupSync, which will begin rolling out globally this month, will provide event planners with the ability to view real-time availability and book guestroom blocks for small groups at 5,000 hotels within Hilton’s global portfolio.

“This integrated booking solution is resolving a long-standing frustration among event planners—the inability to see at a glance whether a hotel has the guestroom capacity to accommodate their group. By expanding direct online booking for small group room blocks to nearly all of our properties around the world, we are creating a more seamless and reliable group booking experience for everyone,” said Oral Muir, vice president, global distribution, Hilton. “At Hilton, we’ve always been in the business of people serving people, creating innovative solutions with strategic partners to advance the overall experience to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Hotel companies that deploy GroupSync Engage offer an instant booking solution for meeting and event planners to book guestrooms and event space at their properties. By giving group organizers a view into real-time inventory availability and group room rates, GroupSync simplifies the experience for approximately two-thirds of the RFPs seeking basic information for event planning purposes. GroupSync Engage also provides planners with the opportunity to book guestrooms, event space, or both securely online.

“GroupSync Engage is reshaping the hospitality industry in a way that makes booking small groups simple, transparent, and efficient for both hotels and event planners,” said Kemp Gallineau, CEO, Groups360. “Our company exists to empower event planners with integrated supplier technology that simplifies group bookings. We are pleased to partner with Hilton as an industry leader in the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions space.”

Planners can book Hilton room blocks directly in GroupSync or evaluate availability prior to sending an RFP for guest rooms and event space. With the rapid adoption of the recently launched GroupSync Engage technology, Groups360 anticipates that approximately 20,000 of the nearly 200,000 properties in GroupSync will be equipped to offer online group booking by the end of 2021, while all 200,000 properties can receive electronic RFPs through GroupSync.