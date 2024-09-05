This Week’s Comings & Goings

John A. Rubino was appointed CEO of Extreme Hospitality. Read more.

McNeill Hotel Company promoted Etienne Stancevic to general manager of the Home2Suites by Hilton Destin; he previously held the title of assistant general manager. Before joining the company, Stancevic served as director of housekeeping at Fox River Resort.

Hotel Haya announced the appointment of Laura Maldonado as general manager. Maldonado most recently served as general manager of the Heathman Hotel, where she oversaw a complete overhaul of the property.

Viewline Resort Snowmass, an Autograph Collection Hotel, announced the appointment of Gregg Fracassa as general manager. With over 25 years of experience, Fracassa will lead the implementation of key business initiatives and oversee daily operations.

InterContinental Mark Hopkins promoted Jennifer Dunn to hotel manager. Dunn was previously director of sales and marketing for the property. In this new role, Dunn will be responsible for the hotel’s daily operations.

The Publisher Hotel named Greg Monjure as general manager. The property opened earlier this summer. Before joining the property, Monjure worked as director of food and beverage at Hilton DC National Mall, The Wharf.

James Plant has been appointed as executive chef of the DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Salt Lake City. Plan previously served as food service director for The Abbington-Layton, where he was responsible for food quality, safety and sanitation, and more.

Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa announced the appointment of Mikey Termini as executive chef. Termini will oversee all culinary operations for the property’s seven food and beverage outlets, in-room dining, event catering, and the associates’ cafeteria.

Appellation appointed Thomas Bellec as chief culinary director. Bellec will create consistent experiences for guests to engage with local gastronomy. Bellec was previously culinary director for Bricoleur Vineyards.

Ko’a Kea Resort on Po’ipu Beach welcomed Adam Wohler as director of restaurants to lead the resort’s dining operations including Red Salt restaurant and sushi bar, the pool bar, in-room dining, and onsite events.

Oliver Hospitality added four new staff members: James Corwell as executive chef of Tiny Lou’s in Hotel Clermont, Shane Batchelor as general manager of the Fairlane Hotel, John Botkin as director of food and beverage for the DoubleTree by Hilton Clarksville Riverview, and Eric Fielder as executive chef for the DoubleTree by Hilton Clarksville Riverview.

Pacifica Hotels announced a new roundup of hires and promotions. Chris Blunt has been appointed as director of sales and marketing at King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort. Katie Pavkov has been promoted to corporate director of food and beverage for Pacifica Hotels. Nicole Childs has been hired as assistant general manager at Oceanpoint Resort. Samuel Martino has been hired as assistant general manager at Pelican Inn.