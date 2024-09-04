BRUSSELS—Radisson Hotel Group continued to deliver on its growth plan during the first half of 2024, welcoming over 130 new signings and openings across EMEA and APAC. This includes the Group’s Radisson RED brand expanding into several markets, such as Ireland, New Zealand, Thailand, Laos, and China, bringing its global portfolio to nearly 90 hotels.

Elie Younes, executive vice president and global chief development officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said, “During the first six months of 2024, we reported strong growth across our international portfolio, while consistently creating relevance for guests and value for owners. Radisson Hotel Group’s brands offer a clear solution for every market. We thank our owners, partners, and dedicated teams, whose trust, collaboration, and commitment drive our continued success.”

Ramzy Fenianos, chief development officer, development, Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group, said, “As we continue to expand our footprint across Southeast Asia and the Pacific, we are thrilled to see the outstanding progress made during the first half of 2024. Our strategic focus on key markets in Australasia and Indochina has strengthened our presence and reinforced our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences tailored to the unique needs of each region. The success of our new signings and openings across SEAP reflects our dedication to growth, innovation, and building strong partnerships with local stakeholders.”

In EMEA, Radisson Hotel Group achieved portfolio growth across multiple destinations. Highlights include the signing of the first Radisson Collection in Paris, France, located near the Louvre Museum, and the opening of the Radisson Collection Hotel, Roma Antica in Rome, Italy, situated close to the Pantheon. Reinforcing its presence in Saudi Arabia, Radisson Hotel Group also announced the signing of the Radisson Collection Residences in Riyadh. Targeted to open later in 2024, this will be the group’s 10th property in the city and 44th in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, counting hotels in operation and under development.

In the first half of 2024, the group signed nearly 20 new Radisson Blu hotels. Additions to the portfolio include new signings in Montenegro, Italy, Tunisia, and Tanzania, as well as the Radisson Blu Das Triest Hotel in Vienna, which will open its doors in the coming months.

The first six months of 2024 also marked the introduction of the Radisson Individuals brand in the attractive Cote d’Azur region of France and the expansion of its footprint in the United Kingdom, including the signings and openings of new properties in Folkestone, Kent, and Surrey.

In collaboration with its strategic partner PPHE Hotel Group, Radisson Hotel Group opened the doors to art’otel Hoxton in London, England. This hotel brings together a blend of art and lifestyle.

In APAC, Radisson Hotel Group accelerated its growth with developments in China, adding over 5,000 keys through new openings and signings in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu. This expansion contributes to a portfolio of over 400 hotels across various stages of development and operation in the region.

Strengthening its regional footprint, the group continued to cater to growing demand with new signings in key Southeast Asian markets such as the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Laos.

India remains a strategic focus area for Radisson Hotel Group following the signings and openings of nearly 25 hotels in 2024 so far, including India’s first Cricket Stadium Hotel and the Radisson Collection in Udaipur. The recent grand opening of Radisson Collection Hotel & Spa, Riverfront Srinagar, also underscores the group’s strategic advancement in the Indian market.

Radisson Hotel Group also continued to grow its upscale resort destinations with signings and openings in locations such as Sardinia, Poland, Montenegro, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India.