This Week’s Comings & Goings

Patrick Short has been named chief operating officer of Aperture Hotels. Read more.

Access Point Financial announced the appointment of Daniel Zagoria as managing director, business development. Zagoria will concentrate on growing the company’s capabilities as a capital service provider.

The Davenport Hotel Collection welcomed Melissa Green as vice president and area managing director, overseeing the collection’s five hotels in the Pacific Northwest. Green will lead community relations and operations.

La Fonda Hospitality Group announced Danielle Auckerman as general manager of the 58-room boutique hotel. Auckerman previously held management roles at Santa Fe Courtyard by Marriott, The Santa Fe Sage Inn, and El Corazon by Welk Resorts.

The Kimpton Sawyer Hotel announced the appointment of Sam Shafer as executive chef of Revival at the Sawyer, the hotel’s rooftop restaurant and bar. Shafer was most recently executive sous chef at the Silverado Resort.

Virgin Hotels New Orleans expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Jesse Carr as director of food and beverage. In his role, Carr will oversee the hotel’s food and beverage department, restaurant, and rooftop.

The Setai Miami Beach announced the appointment of Cindy Ferreiro as marketing and public relations director. In her new role at The Setai, Ferreiro will oversee all marketing and communication initiatives for the hotel.

Mumford Company announced the addition of new executives and promotions within the firm. Lillian Walker has been promoted to the sales team working from the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, office. Nick McCardel joined the firm as a sales analyst in the Dallas, Texas, office.

Wildwood Still at the Moxy Asheville appointed two leaders ahead of its opening. Austin Tisdale has been named executive chef to lead menu creation and ingredient sourcing, and Christa Baer has been named food and beverage director to oversee the outlet’s team members and guest experience.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island announced the appointment of Matai Gilroy as its new commercial director. With over two decades of experience, Gilroy will be responsible for driving the resort’s commercial strategy.