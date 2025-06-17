Agilysys Shares New Innovations and Insights at HITEC 2025

ALPHARETTA, Georgia—Agilysys, Inc. announced revenue-enhancing innovations and executive-led insights at HITEC 2025. Agilysys demonstrated ways hospitality operators can leverage technology innovations to elevate revenue and guest journeys, offload repetitive tasks from staff, and streamline operations.

New solutions and embedded technology include:

Agilysys Book with S.P.E.N.D.Technology: A new booking engine add-on that enables properties to determine how they promote and fulfill packages without burdening staff and enables guests who select a package to reserve all entitlements in one “prompted” session without having to visit multiple sites or make multiple phone calls. Guests can reserve experiences beyond their room selection, such as spa services, dining, golf tee times, and course selection. It brings together real-time inventory, pricing, demand, and availability across all components, reducing complexity for staff while increasing convenience for guests. When any of the entitlements in a package is fully-booked, the system has the intelligence to remove that package from the promotional offers to prevent disappointing guests who might choose that package only to find an included entitlement no longer available to reserve.

“We’re excited to return to HITEC and showcase how our latest innovations are helping hospitality providers move beyond transactional service models toward truly personalized, experience-led relationships with their guests,” said Terrie O’Hanlon, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Agilysys. “Whether increasing guest spend through personalized booking or improving operational efficiency with intelligent data and AI, our solutions are helping properties turn every interaction into an opportunity for growth and loyalty.”