Aperture Hotels Names Patrick Short Chief Operating Officer

ATLANTA, Georgia—Officials of Aperture Hotels announced that Patrick Short has been named chief operating operator. In his new role, Short will provide cross-disciplinary leadership and direct operational execution and commercial strategy for Aperture’s portfolio of 27 managed hotels.

“With more than thirty years of hospitality operations experience, Patrick is the perfect fit for Aperture’s growing portfolio to continue improving operations performance metrics across the board,” said Charles Oswald, president and CEO, Aperture Hotels. “From Wischermann Partners and TPG Hotels, Resorts & Marinas to Peachtree Group Hospitality Management, Patrick has helped scale operations at some of the most well-respected management companies in the hospitality industry.”

Prior to joining Aperture, Short was president of Peachtree Hospitality Management, where he helped expand the portfolio from 27 to 100 hotels and more than 10,000 rooms with almost 3,000 team members. Short’s background includes managing a range of properties, from small boutique hotels to large convention and resort destinations. His experience spans more than 25 brands, including independent, premium, dual-branded, and lifestyle hotels. He has operational expertise across various hospitality sectors, including full-service, select-service, and extended-stay hotels across more than 30 states. Short received a degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management from The University of Wisconsin-Stout and an MBA in Finance from Argosy University – Twin Cities. He is a Certified Hotel Administrator (CHA) from the American Hotel and Motel Association and holds a Food Safety Certification.

“Aperture has put together a stellar team with a strong reputation for bringing out the best in a hotel and working with owners and team members to create the best possible guest experience,” Short said. “I can’t wait to add my experience to this formidable mix as we collectively work to meet the growing demand from owners.”