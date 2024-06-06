ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland reported that Las Vegas, Nevada, took the lead in group business with a solid 18.5 percent growth in May year-over-year (YOY). Oahu Island, Hawaii, pulled in second at 17.9 percent YOY growth.
The average space used for meetings in the Top 25 markets was 3,615 square feet, and secondary markets were at 3,625 square feet. Average attendees were 128 in the Top 25, while secondary markets averaged 127 attendees.
- Top five markets by YOY growth in event volume: Las Vegas was a popular meeting spot in May, ranking with the highest growth in the Top 25 U.S. markets with an average space use of 7,803 square feet for 287 average attendees. Technology was the key driver of events like the Electronic Distributor Show (EDS). National associations came in second with groups such as the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC). Below is additional insight into the top industry drivers for these markets.
- Las Vegas, Nevada (up 18.5 percent): Technology, national association, wedding, consulting, and financial/banking.
- Oahu Island, Hawaii (up 17.9 percent): Travel, wedding, education, charity/non-profit/social services, and consulting.
- Nashville, Tennessee (up 11.1 percent): Financial/banking, healthcare, manufacturing, national association, and technology.
- Denver, Colorado (up 4.1 percent): Technology, national association, financial/banking, healthcare, and charity/non-profit/social services.
- Seattle, Washington (up 2.0 percent): National association, technology, charity/non-profit/social services, and education.
- Top five secondary markets by YOY growth in event volume: Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania saw an uptick of 149.4 percent in event bookings, with education as the leading industry driver. The five high-growth secondary markets and top industries were:
- Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania (149.4 percent): Education
- Florida Keys, Florida (113.9 percent): Wedding
- Texas East, Texas (87.1 percent): Wedding
- New Mexico North, New Mexico (81.3 percent): Charity/non-profit/social services
- Lexington, Kentucky (47.7 percent): Education