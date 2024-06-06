ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland reported that Las Vegas, Nevada, took the lead in group business with a solid 18.5 percent growth in May year-over-year (YOY). Oahu Island, Hawaii, pulled in second at 17.9 percent YOY growth.

The average space used for meetings in the Top 25 markets was 3,615 square feet, and secondary markets were at 3,625 square feet. Average attendees were 128 in the Top 25, while secondary markets averaged 127 attendees.