CHICAGO, Illinois—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced a key leadership transition within its executive team. After seven years with the company, Malaika Myers will retire as Chief Human Resources Officer at the end of May 2025. Kristin Oliver will succeed Myers as the new Chief Human Resources Officer, effective May 12, 2025.

Oliver joins Hyatt with a background spanning multiple C-suite roles across various functions at HanesBrands, Walgreens, Chico’s, and Walmart. She has 15 years of HR leadership experience at major consumer brands. Oliver will be responsible for setting and implementing Hyatt’s global HR strategy for future growth.

“We are delighted to welcome Kristin to the Hyatt family,” said Mark Hoplamazian, Hyatt’s president and CEO. “As Hyatt evolves into a more brand-focused, agile enterprise, Kristin’s extensive experience and purpose-driven approach will guide our focus on the capabilities and talent needed to move our strategy forward.”

Oliver will be relocating from North Carolina in the coming months and will be based at Hyatt’s global headquarters in Chicago.

“Malaika’s leadership has been transformative for our organization,” continues Hoplamazian. “Her unwavering commitment to our values, colleague wellbeing, and fostering open dialogue around mental health has left an indelible mark on Hyatt’s culture. Our global Opportunity Youth program RiseHY, which Malaika championed, is nearing its ambitious goal of 10,000 hires. We are deeply grateful for her contributions and wish her the very best.”