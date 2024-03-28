STOCKHOLM—ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions has announced that it is acquiring Nomadix, Inc. and GlobalReach in the United States and the United Kingdom. With both organizations joining ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, the combination of technology, resources, and expertise is set to provide a single source for security access, user authentication, WiFi software/hardware, and analytics. This also includes satellite authentication and digital engagement for businesses serving the hospitality, multi-dwelling (MDU), and transportation industries.

“ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions is pleased to welcome Nomadix and GlobalReach as the latest additions to our expanding global team. This latest development will expand our core business capabilities and expertise, as well as continue to provide our customers with enhanced value when delivering on demands for custom-tailored solutions,” says Stephanie Ordan, executive vice president and head of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions.

“Adding the capabilities of Nomadix and GlobalReach to our existing solutions portfolio represents our continued effort to serve as a comprehensive provider of advanced technologies. We look forward to leveraging their expertise to serve customers seeking out solutions capable of delivering enhanced security, efficiency, and high-quality experiences,” says Li Wang, senior vice president and head of hospitality at ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions.

Nomadix and GlobalReach operate as two separate entities under a central top management and ownership and will be part of Global Solutions’ Hospitality business area.

“We are thrilled to become part of such a prestigious company as ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions. Our strategic objectives of providing secure, personalized authentication and access to venues, properties, and transportation align well with those of ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions. We look forward to working together to help large global brands and venues connect visitors to their world,” says Ted Helvey, CEO and chairman of Nomadix and GlobalReach.