This Week’s Comings & Goings

Meyer Jabara Hotels announced Chas Henry joined the company as senior vice president of business development and acquisitions. Henry will assist in growing the company’s third-party management contracts.

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced the addition of James Escarzega as a managing director in its San Francisco office. Escarzega brings over 20 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry.

Aqua-Aston Hospitality announced the appointment of Andrea Mue as its new managing director. Mue steps into the role succeeding Denis Ebrill, who recently retired. Mue will lead a team of strategic operations and commercial specialists.

CBRE announced that Matt Carlson and Patrick Gildea have been named regional leaders for the firm’s Capital Markets national office platform. As co-heads of U.S. Office Capital Markets, they will provide strategic oversight for the East and West regions.

Advertisement

OTH Hotels Resorts appointed James Hansen as the company’s new chief development officer. Hansen brings nearly 25 years of executive-level industry leadership experience to his position at OTH.

Noble House Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Martin Greenwood to area managing director of LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort and Inn on Fifth. In his new role, Greenwood will be responsible for overseeing all resort operations and profitability.

W Aspen announced the appointment of Martin Magdeburg as the property’s general manager. With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Magdeburg will oversee operations for all facets of the hotel.

Ryan Phillips has been named general manager of TownePlace Suites by Marriott Denver West/Federal Center, managed by Spire Hospitality. Phillips will oversee all hotel operations, including administration and revenue management.

The Source Hotel + Market Hall announced that HC Noll is now serving as general manager. Noll joins The Source Team from Sonder Inc., where he most recently served as a senior operations manager.

Canopy by Hilton Chicago Central Loop and Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Central Loop announced the appointment of Julie Byrne as its new complex director of sales for both properties. Byrne has over 20 years of experience in hospitality.

Mountain Lake Lodge welcomed Stephen DeMarco as executive chef of the resort. DeMarco will oversee culinary operations at Harvest Restaurant, Stony Creek Tavern, Salt Pond Pub, themed weekends, meetings, and special events.

The Islamorada Resort Collection announced three new executives: Sean Leister as resort manager of La Siesta Resort & Villas, Charles Trexel as complex executive chef at Islamorada Resort Collection, and Stacey Peringer as complex director of guest experiences at Islamorada Resort Collection.

Seabourn named Mike Fulkerson its new vice president and chief marketing officer. In this role, he will oversee overall marketing strategy, brand management and performance, and public relations and communications.