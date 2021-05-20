This Week’s Comings & Goings

Sonesta International Hotels Corporation is welcoming Elizabeth Harlow as its chief marketing and brand officer. In this position, Harlow is strengthening the positioning of Sonesta and its brands. During her career, Harlow worked for Starwood Hotels & Resorts, The Leading Hotels of the World, and MGM Resorts.

Jamelia Lehn has been promoted to senior vice president of belonging, inclusion, and people strategies for Aimbridge Hospitality, where she is leading the company’s diversion and inclusion efforts and building momentum for a commitment to culture within the company. She was promoted to corporate controller in 2018.

Ted Arps has been appointed to executive vice president and chief development officer for Spire Hospitality. In this role, Arps is finding new business opportunities and supporting Spire Hospitality’s growing portfolio. Most recently, he held multiple senior leadership roles with Davidson Hospitality Group.

Luxury Hotels Advisors has named Charles L. Black III principal. Prior to this position, he was a managing director for Compass Real Estate’s luxury division in Southern California, and before that, worked for brands and companies including Hilton, Ritz-Carlton, and Montage Hotels & Resorts.

Hood River Hotel and Campfire Hotel in Hood River and Bend, Ore., have welcomed Heather Anderson as director of sales and business development. During her career, Anderson has served as international tourism manager for the Americas, Oceania, and Germany for Travel Portland, as well as a sales manager for the Washington County Visitors Association.

Robert Sulatycky is executive chef for Rosewood Sand Hill in Menlo Park, Calif. As executive chef, Sulatycky is leading food and beverage at the property, managing team members, and overseeing operations for the three on-site dining establishments. Sulatycky previously worked for the Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, a Relais & Chateaux, Four Seasons Toronto and Chicago.

Cornerstone Collective has named Molly Paschal hospitality sales representative, where she will focus on growing the company’s hospitality and procurement footprint throughout the United States’ select-service through upper upscale properties. Paschal was previously an account leader for Thomas Interiors.

Charles Harris has been named to the Board of Directors for the U.S. Travel Association; he is the current president and chief executive officer of the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority. On the Board of Directors, Harris will be giving the Reno area a voice in key tourism recovery issues.

Prism Hotels & Resorts has made multiple new hires and promotions: Harvey Acevedo named project manager; Letitia Warner promoted to corporate director of legal administration; Sharee Jenkins named corporate administrative assistant; Erin Cook named regional director of sales; and Danielle Halliburton and Roisha Hemphill named senior property accountants.

AC Hotel Dallas by the Galleria has added new executives to its team: David Putnicki has been named general manager, Kasey Rhoton has been named director of sales, and Daniel Levy has been named corporate regional sales manager. Together, the three will work together to generate revenue for the property.

Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club in Florida has hired a new sales and marketing team to lead the property: Jennifer Sack has been named director of sales and marketing, Brooke Kull has been named marketing manager, and Noelle Perra has been named senior sales executive for leisure travel.

Timbers Resorts has promoted two executives as for its repositioning transition. Jesse Geremia is managing director of hospitality and Carrie Bligh is director of operations. Geremia will lead operational aspects of the brands portfolio while Bligh is leading guests experience through consistency and employee training.

Rob Landon is joining Knowland as vice president of engineering. Before Knowland, Landon was vice president of engineering for Cendyn, where he created sales and revenue management strategies for the company. In this position, Landon is advancing product integrations and partnerships and using data to advance product.