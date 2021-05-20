HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—According to STR’s latest data through May 15, 2021, U.S. weekly hotel occupancy reached its second-highest level since the start of the pandemic.

U.S. Hotel Occpancy Change from Comparable 2019 Week May 9-15, 2021

Occupancy: 59.1 percent (down 16.4 percent)

ADR: $113.54 (down 15.4 percent)

RevPAR: $67.05 (down 29.2 percent)

Friday and Saturday occupancy came in higher than any weekend since Valentine’s Day weekend in 2020. Additionally, ADR reached its highest point of the pandemic but was still $20 less than the corresponding week in 2019.

Many of the Top 25 Markets reflected improved business travel volume with noticeable week-over-week demand increases.

Tampa (up 4.8 percent to 72.1 percent) was the only market of the Top 25 to report an occupancy increase over comparable 2019 levels. In addition, San Francisco/San Mateo saw the steepest decline in occupancy when compared with 2019 levels (down 49.1 percent to 43.9 percent).

In terms of ADR, Miami (up 34.8 percent to $233.81), Tampa (up 10.3 percent to $138.47) and Norfolk/Virginia Beach (up 0.3 percent to $106.46) were the only of the Top 25 Markets with levels higher than 2019.

For RevPAR, Miami (up 32.5 percent to $174.55) and Tampa (up 15.6 percent to $99.90) were the only markets with levels higher than 2019 comparable levels.

The largest RevPAR deficits were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 73.7 percent to $59.05) and Boston (down 73.2 percent to $57.31).