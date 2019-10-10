This Week’s Comings & Goings

Concord Hospitality Enterprises has promoted Richard Rose to vice president of business development, where he will oversee third party management agreements, acquisitions, new development opportunities, and strategic partnerships. Rose joined the company in 2007, and held property-level positions including area general manager and general manager.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Deno Yiankes is retiring from White Lodging in January 2020. He is currently president and CEO, investments and development. He will remain as an advisor through the end of 2020 and will also join White Lodging’s board of directors. Terry Dammeyer will become president and CEO, investments and development, following Yiankes.

Montage Hotels has appointed Joseph Mattioli general manager of Montage Deer Valley in Park City, Utah, where he will assist in growing and evolving the resort. Before Montage Deer Valley, Mattioli was general manager for The St. Regis Washington, D.C., and before that, he was general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe.

Mainsail Lodging & Development has named Andrew Houghton managing partner for Mainsail Vacation Rentals. In addition, Mainsail has named new hires for its technology and financial divisions; Jill Lemaster is the company’s first CFO, and Tom Stoffo has been appointed director of technology.

Stephen Wancha is general manager of the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago; he is returning to the property, where he served as hotel manager during a renovation. Wancha was general manager of the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto prior to his new position in Chicago, and he has worked for the brand in multiple U.S. cities during his career.

Westin Tampa Bay is welcoming two new hires – director of sales and marketing Colleen Beck and director of finance Christopher Reagan. Beck was most recently working throughout Florida providing sales and marketing strategies, and Reagan was director of finance at Westshore Grand, a Tribute Portfolio hotel, before the Westin Tampa Bay.

Lanie Dean Griffin has been named area director of group sales for the Urban Retreats collection for Viceroy Hotels and Resorts. Griffin is leading the group sales department for Hotel Zeppelin, Hotel Zelos, and Hotel Zetta. During her career, Griffin has worked for The Ritz-Carlton and The St. Regis brands.

Joseph Tiano is executive chef of The St. Regis San Francisco, and he will manage culinary operations for the Grill, the Lobby Lounge, and banquet outlets. Tiano is joining the brand after a year of travelling across the country working at multiple Marriott International hotels as an executive sous chef.

The Grand Summit Hotel in Summit, N.J., is welcoming Madeline Carlson restaurant manager, and she will assist in providing successful dining experiences at the hotel’s The Hat Tavern. Most recently, Carlson was food and beverage manager for a hotel and executive learning center for Benchmark Resorts & Hotels.