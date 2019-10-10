Moxy Boston Downtown Opens in Boston’s Theater District

Boston – Located in the heart of Boston’s Theater District, Moxy Boston Downtown has officially opened its doors. Part of Marriott International’s Moxy brand, Moxy Boston Downtown offers experiential social spaces and spirited beverage and food offerings, among other amenities.

Situated at the corner of Stuart and Tremont Streets, Moxy Boston Downtown is conveniently located near Back Bay and Chinatown. Upon entering the hotel, guests are greeted by the hotel’s food truck-inspired photo booth and music streaming from a local indie rock radio station, which broadcasts its morning show live from Moxy Boston Downtown daily.

Guests have a choice of a mobile check-in upon arrival to the hotel, or can check in at Moxy Boston Downtown’s second-floor lobby, where they are offered a cocktail and their choice of oversized Jenga or Cards Against Humanity, or go to The Mezz, Moxy Boston Downtown’s 24th-floor rooftop lounge.

“With the opening of this property, it’s exciting to bring the Moxy Hotels brand to Boston for the first time – a destination filled with major historic sights, sporting events, musical venues, and so much more,” said Toni Stoeckl, global brand leader, Moxy Hotels, and vice president, distinctive select brands, Marriott International. “Moxy Boston Downtown is at the center of it all so guests can enjoy everything the city has to offer.”

“We’re thrilled to be the first Moxy hotel in Boston, and to show this city just how invigorating and fun a hotel stay really can be,” stated Moxy Boston Downtown captain Dustin Kovats. “Different from anything else in this area, Moxy Boston Downtown is locally inspired and uniquely Boston.”

Theater-Inspired Décor

Moxy Boston Downtown’s industrial chic design pays homage to the surrounding Theater District with raw concrete, neon lights, and warm oak plank walls. Instagrammable spots and selfie walls are created with Moxy Boston Downtown’s colorful tree and wing murals, along with a custom ceiling light installation at the hotel’s entrance.

Amenities

All of the 340 guestrooms at Moxy Boston Downtown feature a queen bed with floor-to-ceiling windows for city views, and corner rooms, which offer panoramic views from two sides. All rooms offer peg walls, walk-in tiled showers, and custom dual-purpose furniture. Guests are provided mobile check-in and checkout, and keyless entry.

Food & Beverage

Managed by Boston-based the Lyons Group, the hotel features a second floor all-day restaurant, 24/7 Grab & Go essentials, and Bar Moxy, which offers a special late night “Curtain Call” menu.

The hotel’s rooftop lounge, The Mezz, is open exclusively to hotel guests for cocktails and provides regular programming and entertainment. The menu features small plates and is available for private events.

For Work or for Play

The hotel welcomes groups for meetings and social events. Featuring 2,000 square feet of creative meeting and event space, the hotel offers two meeting rooms on the third floor of the hotel, and guests are able to receive and redeem Marriott Bonvoy points during their stay.

Moxy Boston Downtown is managed by Highgate, a real estate investment and hospitality management company whose growing portfolio includes more than 100 properties worldwide, and seven properties in the Boston market including Boston Park Plaza and Studio Allston Hotel.