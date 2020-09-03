This Week’s Comings and Goings

Bryan DeCort has been promoted to chief operating officer for Hotel Equities (HE), where he is leading performance and profitability for the company’s portfolio. DeCort started with HE in 2017 as senior vice president of operations. Before his promotion, DeCort held the position of executive vice president.

Meyer Jabara Hotels (MJH) is welcoming Richard Sprecher to lead third-party hotel management contracts and joint venture agreements as vice president of development. In this position, Sprecher is also running Hospitality Strategic Services LLC, which is a new distressed asset division for MJH.

Felitia Lee has been named controller and chief accounting officer for Marriott International. Lee has experience working in leadership positions throughout her career. Before joining Marriott, Lee was senior vice president and controller for Kohl’s Corporation, and was also vice president and controller of Pepsi Cola North America.

Opening in November 2020, the Delta Hotels Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites has named Meredith Bottenfield general manager and Lisa Hemphill director of sales and marketing. Bottenfield is leading operations, revenue, and hiring decisions, and Hemphill is developing and implementing new strategic plans.

Anthony Endy has been promoted director of culinary operations for The Alisal Guest Ranch & Resort in Solvang, Calif. Endy has been working on the property since 2017, where he leads daily culinary offerings for the property’s dining outlets. Before The Alisal, Endy worked for Paul Martin’s American Grill brand.

Kevin Lowry has been named assistant general manager of Mohegan Sun Connecticut. Lowry has worked for Mohegan since 1996, most recently serving as the vice president and chief financial officer for Mohegan Sun and Mohegan Sun Pocono. In his new position, Lowry will oversee finance, gaming, and tenant retail operations.

Edgewood Tahoe in Stateline, Nev., is welcoming Brian Coughlin director of hotel operations, where he will lead guest services, front office, housekeeping, and spa outlets. Before joining Edgewood Tahoe, Coughlin was opening hotel general manager for Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover, Md.

The Brenton Hotel in Newport, R.I., has made several hires to the property’s team: Roxanne Callahan is operations director; Todd Fischer is facilities director; Greg Levada is executive sous chef; Anthony Palladino is concierge and assistant front office manager; and Aisha Butler is assistant housekeeping manager.

