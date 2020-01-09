This Week’s Comings and Goings

Lark Hotels has announced the onboarding of new CEO Peter Twachtman. Twachtman will work with Lark founder and former CEO, Robert Blood, who will transition to the role of company president to focus on the brand’s creative development and expansion.

Here’s a look at other notable comings and goings that took place this week.

Vesta Hospitality has promoted Mark Hemmer to company president. Hemmer joined Vesta Hospitality in 2006 and his previous positions with the company have included vice president of operations and, most recently, chief operating officer. As president, Hemmer will continue to supervise all field functions related to Vesta’s hotels, which include, but are not limited to, operations, sales, and human resources.

Remington Hotels has appointed Tom Riley senior vice president of business development. Riley’s responsibilities include growing the company’s third-party platform with specific emphasis on the eastern region and supporting Remington’s clients in acquisitions, management transitions and new build development efforts. He joins Remington Hotels from Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Pennsylvania-based hotel development and management company Millcraft Hospitality has named Todd Schirtzinger chief operating officer as the company grows its pipeline. In addition to assisting in the company’s expanded growth, Schirtzinger will lead the its operations teams and capabilities.

The Plasencia Group appointed Dexter Wood to senior managing director in the firm’s New England region. In this position, Wood will lead investment advisory efforts for the firm’s clients, including lodging transactions, developments and strategic consulting. Prior to joining The Plasencia Group, Wood served as SVP and global head of development and real Estate Finance at Hilton Worldwide.

Carol Davies has been promoted to vice president of sales for Driftwood Hospitality Management. Prior to her promotion, Davies was regional director of sales. Davies will lead sales, marketing, and revenue management for the company’s 70 hotels throughout the United States and Costa Rica.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has made executive changes at its hotels. Kimpton Hotel Vintage Portland has promoted Rachel Jane Wilson to general manager from assistant general manager. In addition, Kimpton Key West—opening in early 2020—has named Cheryl Martin general manager and Megan Coccitto director of sales and marketing.

John Shideler is general manager of The Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown, N.Y. Before the general manager position, Shideler was field operations manager for Cornerstone Hospitality, where he assisted in the development, opening, and pre-opening for multiple hotels, as well as provided an operator’s viewpoint for its projects.

Main Street Hospitality Group’s Hammetts Hotel in Newport, R.I., is welcoming Randi Milewski as general manager for the property when it opens in spring 2020. Milewski will work through the property’s pre-opening development and systems processes, as well as lead guest service standards and revenue goals when the hotel officially opens.

Charles Head is general manager of Fairmont Orchid on the Kohala Coast of Hawai’i Island. Most recently, Head was general manager of the Claremont Club & Spa, also a Fairmont hotel.

Tomiko Burroughs is director of sales and marketing for Sagamore Pendry Baltimore. Burroughs previously worked for companies including Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, TravelClick, and Expedia Inc. She has also worked for hotels including the Savoy Suites & Carlyle Suites Hotel and the O’Callaghan Hotel.

The Bostonian Boston, from Millennium Hotels and Resorts, has named Andrew Beer executive chef of its North 26 Restaurant & Bar. As executive chef, Beer will lead its culinary team, menu development, and restaurant operations. Beer was most recently executive sous chef for the Mandarin Oriental in Boston.

Ülfet Özyabaskigik Ralph is executive chef for the Magee Homestead wellness retreat, part of the Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection and the Relais & Châteaux Collection. She most recently was executive sous chef for the Camden Harbour Inn in Camden, Maine, which is another Relais & Châteaux hotel.

Donna Goudie is chief operating officer for Cendyn, a hospitality CRM, sales, and revenue strategies company. In this position, she is leading operations, account and project management, and solutions delivery. Goudie was previously at Amadeus for 20 years, and her leadership experience spans the project management, development, and operations segments.