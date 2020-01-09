Hotel of the Future? Four Tech Trends From CES 2020

1 Translation Tools

Last year, Google Assistant unveiled its real-time translation technology—interpreter mode—to help hotel staff converse with guests speaking foreign languages. At CES 2020, Google announced a partnership with Volara and SONIFI to roll out a full-service solution for hotels. Several properties have already piloted the new solution, which runs on the Google Nest Hub, including Dream Downtown New York City, Caesars Las Vegas, and Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. Through interpreter mode, guests and employees can translate 29 languages.

In addition, Sourcenext announced the newest model of Pocketalk, a two-way translator device designed for full conversations. The lighter and more compact device now has a larger touchscreen and a camera that recognizes and translates texts. The tool also computes exchanges for currency, length, width, and temperature. The device taps into translation engines worldwide, accommodating 74 different languages across more than 130 countries and regions, including localized dialects and slang.