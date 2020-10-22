This Week’s Comings and Goings

Caroline Klein has been promoted to chief communications officer for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. In this position, Klein is developing communication strategies and supervising corporate communications. Klein is also chief communications officer for PHG Consulting, Preferred’s sister division.

Kempinski Hotels has named Peter Fiedler chief financial officer and a member of the Kempinski Management Board. Fiedler is leading financial operations and performance for the hotel group, and he is also responsible for loss prevention, compliance, international audit, and financial resource divisions.

Mike Huth has been promoted to executive vice president of hotels debt capital markets for JLL Hotels & Hospitality. Huth will be cultivating relationships with clients in the United States, leading hotel investment and deal execution, and supporting demand in the debt side of the hospitality business.

CBRE has named Oliver Gompel managing director and practice leader for its Midwest Hotels Advisory practice. Gompel is assisting in expanding CBRE’s hotel advisory operations in the Midwestern United States. Gompel worked in acquisitions, new-development, and feasibility analyses for Hyatt Corp. before CBRE.

Loris Menfi has been named general manager of the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter and San Antonio Marriott Riverwalk. In her career, Menfi was GM with Loews Hotels and Resorts in San Francisco and New Orleans, and she was most recently GM of the JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria.

The AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach, a Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) hotel, has named Candice Cancino general manager of the property, which is scheduled to open Q1 2021. Cancino’s most recent positions include leading the King George Hotel and the Camel Mission Inn as GM.

Steven Szenasi has been named general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Paradise Valley, Ariz., as it opens in late 2021. Szenasi is leading the hotel as it will become a flagship property for the brand. Before the new property, Szenasi was general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain.

The Seagate Country Club in Delray Beach, Fla., has made three new appointments to its leadership team: John Michael is director of rackets, Jason Rouk is director of agronomy, and Daniel Williams is assistant wellness director.

Alon Shaya is opening a restaurant and bar concept, in 2021 at the Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences, New Orleans. The restaurant has yet to be named and will feature Gulf Coast seafood, vegetables, and other locally sourced ingredients from fishermen, farmers, and purveyors.

Lighting company SONNEMAN has named Sam Broder-Fingert vice president of marketing and e-commerce. Broder-Fingert is responsible for leading branding and business for SONNEMAN. Before joining the company, Broder-Fingert was vice president of e-commerce for home product manufacturing company London Luxury.

Clarence Tan is principal and corporate advisor of Valor Asia, the Singapore and Thailand-based division of Valor Hospitality Partners. Tan is responsible for growing the Valor brand in Asia and Australia. Before joining Valor, Tan was marketing director for Southeast Asia and Korea for InterContinental Hotel Group.

Yellow Goat Design (YGD)—a lighting, screen, and art manufacturer—has promoted Nicola Casale to vice president. Casale has spent the past six years building and developing the marketing team for YGD United States and its West Coast office. Before YGD, Casale was a designer for ForrestPerkins.

