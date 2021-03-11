This Week’s Comings and Goings

Marianne Balfe has been named vice president of sustainability for Highgate, where she will lead the company’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy. Before joining Highgate, Balfe was director of energy and environmental sustainability for the Americas for Marriott International.

Opening spring 2021, The Memphian has announced two leaders to run the property as it opens: Kristopher Colig is general manager and Bobbie Peppers is director of sales. In addition, MMI Hotel Group is managing the property, and president Micajah Sturdivant is leading the hotel’s brand positioning.

Shawn Routten has been appointed to general manager and Adam Hyatt has been appointed to executive chef of the Epicurean Hotel in Tampa, Fla. Routten is responsible for hiring and staffing of the property, and Hyatt is responsible for daily culinary operations, food and beverage offerings, and meetings and events.

Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills has named Scott Berger general manager and Daniel Ben-Efraim executive director of sales and marketing for the hotel. Berger was previously general manager of The Peninsula Beverly Hills, and Ben-Efraim was area director of sales and marketing for 1 Hotels.

Victoria Walther has been named group sales manager for Innovation Hotel in Naples, Fla. Walther is leading sales efforts and creating strategies to increase new business to the property. Walther was national sales manager for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company prior to Innovation Hotel.

Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) has named Philip Gillard principal and managing director of the HBA MENA. Gillard is responsible for expanding HBA’s operations into the Middle East region. Gillard has experience working in the Middle East, and he has worked in the hospitality industry for over 25 years.

Justin Barroza has been promoted to chef de cuisine of Lone Eagle Grille at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa, and Casino. Before his promotion, Barroza served as banquet chef, and in this new position, he is leading team members and creating menus that include ingredients from local vendors.

Catherine West has been announced as event director for the Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection. West will be organizing events for the Collection’s three ranch properties, including The Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Magee Homestead, and French Creek Sportsmen’s Club. She is also helping with events at The Farm at Brush Creek.

Founder and managing partner of Champagne Hospitality design and management company Denise Dupré has joined the Advisory Board of the Boston University School of Hospitality Administration. Dupré has worked throughout the hotel and restaurant sectors of the industry and has served as a professor for multiple college hospitality programs.

Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas is opening mid-March 2021 and has named its executive team, including: Robert Harter as director of sales and marketing; Jaime Klein as director of leisure sales; Michael Savastano as director of operations; Emma Spencer as director of spa and wellbeing; Bill McKinney as director of food and beverage; Chris Simmons as director of outlets; and Alex Gregg as beverage manager.

