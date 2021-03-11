NEWPORT BEACH, California – LK Eric Prevette, Carlos Lopes, and Teresa Holden recently announced the launch of Luxury Hotel Advisors (LHA). As a significant number of luxury hotels struggle with unprecedented scenarios resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, LHA principals recognized the need for a boutique advisory firm that provides a one-stop-shop, hands-on approach for luxury hotel owners and investors seeking advisory services including asset management, acquisition, disposition, and marketing guidance. LHA aims to provide owners and investors the expertise and direction needed to move forward confidently and successfully with their investments.

LHA’s principals collectively share decades of experience in management, ownership, operation, marketing, brand development, and the execution of hotel sales and acquisitions across the globe. Some of their work includes relationships with the Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, RockResorts, Bel Air Hotel Company, Cap Juluca Resort, and Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat. LHA plans to open offices in Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, and Miami.

“There has never been a greater need for hotel owners and investors to find creative solutions for their investments. Luxury hotel properties, in particular, require more thoughtful and innovative approaches to satisfy both customer expectations and ownership investment returns,” said Carlos Lopes, spokesperson for the firm.

Advertisement

The firm’s Board of Advisors includes prominent leaders in the hospitality industry, with members to date including Ted Teng (formerly with Leading Hotels of the World), Terry Petty (founder, Cripplegate Investments), Shane O’Flaherty (global director of travel, transportation, and hospitality at Microsoft), Raymond Bickson (principal and CEO, Bickson Hospitality Group), Eric Calderon (founder, Calder Hospitality), Hans Maissen (former managing director, Grand Hotel Du Cap Ferrat), and David Sonnenblick (principal, Sonnenblick-Eichner Company).

“LHA is currently overseeing a diverse range of projects that include acquiring a hotel asset for a specific buyer whose vision is to convert the hotel into a luxury residential development; serving as expert advisers to the owner of a small luxury hotel in need of post-pandemic reopening, repositioning and overall marketing strategies; assisting the owner of a premium hotel property with respect to a potential rebranding of that asset; and the private, discrete sale of a boutique luxury resort in the Caribbean,” said LK Eric Prevette, LHA co-founder and principal.

Get Lodging Daily News delivered to your inbox.

SUBSCRIBE